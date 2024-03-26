Advania Iceland Expand into Second atNorth Data Center Site in Iceland

atNorth to provide further capacity at its ICE03 site in order to increase security and provide geographical redundancy for Advania's clients.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, a leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider announced today an expansion of its partnership with Nordic IT services corporation, Advania, providing additional capacity at its state of the art ICE03 site in Iceland which opened last year.

Advania is a long-standing customer of atNorth at its ICE01 site in Reykjavík in addition to some of atNorth's other data centers in Sweden and Finland. The expansion to the ICE03 campus allows for further geographical separation of their infrastructure and highlights the business's focus on data security, not to mention the benefits of redundancy and performance optimization.

"atNorth's ICE03 site in Akureyri helps to ensure our data security", says Hafsteinn Guðmundsson, Executive Director of IT operations and services at Advania, citing as an example that the regulatory framework of some companies that work with sensitive databases calls for data to be stored in geographically different locations. "It is now possible to achieve such separation and mirroring of data domestically by utilizing two of atNorth's sites in Iceland."

"We are delighted that Advania has chosen to expand into our ICE03 data center as part of our long standing relationship", says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO at atNorth. "We are proud to be able to offer increased services where security and connectivity is ensured and carbon footprint is minimised."

atNorth's ICE03 data center is located in the town of Akureyri which is in the north of Iceland and therefore benefits from the country's cool climate and renewable energy sources. Akureyri is becoming increasingly attractive as a thriving technology hub as a result of investment in better and more resilient connectivity in the region.

The news follows atNorth's recent announcement of three new sites, FIN02, a 15MW site near Helsinki, Finland, FIN04, a 60MW mega site in Kouvola, Finland and DEN01, a 30MW data center in Copenhagen, Denmark. This significant expansion of atNorth's data center footprint is in direct response to an increased demand for its sustainable high-performance infrastructure.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High-Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high-performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland and in Denmark in Q4 2024, as well as its tenth site ready for operation in Kouvola, Finland in 2025.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Advania

Advania is a leading MSP provider operating across the Nordics and in the UK. Advania offers a variety of managed services where clients can outsource specific IT operations and services. In Iceland Advania is providing scalable on demand infrastructure and application services with customers across all industries.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/atnorth/r/advania-iceland-expand-into-second-atnorth-data-center-site-in-iceland,c3952224

The following files are available for download: