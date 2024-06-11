Advano Advances Silicon Anode Production Capabilities at Pilot Facility with Key Leadership Appointments

NEW ORLEANS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advano, a next-generation silicon-carbon composite anode material innovator for advanced lithium-ion batteries, proudly announces the final stage of commissioning at its industrial pilot plant in anticipation of production later this month. This strengthens the development of an initial strategic partnership with a major Tier 1 battery supplier and marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to revolutionize next generation batteries with its proprietary silicon technology, REALSi™. REALSi will accelerate the energy transition into higher performing batteries, catering to diverse applications including electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and grid storage systems.

This milestone achievement is attributed to the vision and expertise of Advano's recently hired critical operations and technology leaders, Chief Operating Officer, Jim Stonecipher and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Sung H. Lim. Together their teams were instrumental in transferring Advano's proprietary production methodologies from the laboratory to industrial pilot scale for commercial development projects with customers.

Chief Operating Officer, Jim Stonecipher joined Advano with over 30 years of experience in the chemicals space. Jim has held several executive positions with global impact, leading engineering, operations and growth teams at Startup and Fortune 100 companies such as Air Liquide, General Electric, and Celanese as well as advising multiple startup companies in developing their emerging businesses.

Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Sung Lim brings over 20 years of experience in materials synthesis and product development. Dr. Lim's career began at LG Chem, where he worked on advanced coating materials. Afterward, he co-founded a Silicon Valley startup, where he held a R&D leadership role for 12 years, which eventually sold for ~$425 million. In 2018, Dr. Lim joined Lyten, where he worked on pioneering applications of 3D graphene. Following Lyten, he joined Sila Nanotechnologies in 2022, driving the development of next-generation battery materials.

"The industrial pilot facility is a testament to our commitment of enhancing the performance of lithium-ion battery designs with our silicon-carbon composites," said Chris York, Advano CEO. "Under the guidance of our new executive leadership, we are poised to accelerate our efforts in delivering innovative silicon anode materials that will power the next generation of energy storage."

Advano remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the battery industry and looks forward to delivering a solution that provides sustainable scalability, high-performance, and cost-effectiveness, while addressing the evolving needs of the global market.

Founded in 2016, Advano is empowering lives with material solutions for next-generation energy storage. Built upon nearly a decade of research and patented technological innovation, Advano is unlocking more energy storage and faster charge capabilities by adding its proprietary technology, REALSi™ to today's Lithium-ion batteries. The company is commercializing REALSi in New Orleans, Louisiana, utilizing earth-abundant silicon. Advano is a Y-Combinator graduate and is backed by world-class investors such as Build Collective, Mojo Partners, DCVC, PeopleFund, and Mitsui Kinzoku. Advano's vision is to be the global leader in battery-grade silicon technology, powering the clean energy transition.

