ADVANO Appoints J. Christopher York as Chief Executive Officer to Lead the Transition to an Application Oriented Enterprise Advancing Silicon-Carbon Composite Battery Materials

ADVANO Accelerates Growth with Appointment of J. Christopher York as Chief Executive Officer to Lead the Commercialization of "drop in" Silicon Anode Technology

ADVANO to produce ton-scale volumes with its Specialty Pilot Plant in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVANO, a silicon solutions provider, is accelerating the commercialization of its proprietary silicon anode "drop-in" technology, REALSi™. The transition to an application-oriented enterprise has been made possible with the new leadership of J. Christopher York and further advancements in ADVANO's silicon-carbon composite battery materials.

REALSi is designed as a drop-in solution, functioning as a range extender for existing Lithium-ion batteries in the EV, consumer electronics, and defense sectors. ADVANO has engaged in significant product development efforts yielding a cost-effective, high-performance silicon-carbon composite material for energy storage. Harnessing the vast availability of metalloid silicon, ADVANO is strategically positioned to serve the U.S. Battery Belt and the global battery supply chain.

Christopher's appointment marks a significant milestone for ADVANO, as he brings a wealth of operational and business expertise to lead the company through its next phase of growth. ADVANO is now poised to deliver 3,000 tons of REALSi in 2026, with a scaling plan targeting 20,000 tons by 2030.

"At ADVANO, we are unlocking the vast potential of silicon for energy storage. Silicon is a critical material that will assume a leading role in the ongoing energy transition," said Christopher York. "ADVANO's proprietary REALSi technology addresses one of the major bottlenecks in advancing energy density. By leveraging our technology as a vital anode component, EV OEMs stand to qualify for substantial tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, enabling cost-effective EVs through reduced battery costs."

Prior to joining ADVANO, Christopher held executive leadership positions for over two decades at distinguished companies, including NOVONIX and ELKEM. Most recently, he played a pivotal role in the design and implementation of strategic planning for battery active material startups NOVONIX and VIANODE (an Elkem Company) as VP of Business Development and Global VP, respectively. Through his visionary leadership, both NOVONIX and VIANODE tailored their active battery material and services solutions within the electric vehicle and energy storage system markets, positioning them as prominent domestic industrial players in North America and Europe.

Alongside the appointment of J. Christopher York, ADVANO has announced the commissioning of its Specialty Pilot Plant (SPP) located in New Orleans, Louisiana. The facility features commercial-grade equipment that will accelerate the production of its breakthrough REALSi silicon anode material for Lithium-ion batteries at ton-scale volumes, enabling the company to enter electric vehicle qualification programs in 2024. Located at the New Orleans Regional Business Park, the facility is close to 6 Class One railroads, major highways, and the New Orleans International Airport facilitating convenient shipping to customers across the Battery Belt.

"Born right here in the City of New Orleans, ADVANO is yet another example of how we are helping lead the energy transition for the country and for the world," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "We embrace this true partnership with ADVANO and the development of their Specialty Pilot Plant in New Orleans East, where ADVANO will begin to commercialize technologies that will make batteries far more efficient. I want to offer my congratulations to ADVANO for taking this transformative leap forward at their new facility, and I look forward to their success in New Orleans for many years to come. I also want to welcome ADVANO's new CEO, Chris York, as he assumes the role of leading the next phase of ADVANO's growth and impact."

ADVANO's investment in the Specialty Pilot Plant will enable the company to bring groundbreaking research and development efforts to real-world applications at an industrial scale, delivering tangible value for customers. At scale ADVANO will provide a secure and sustainable domestic supply chain for battery materials, accelerating the United States' transition to an electrified economy and furthering localized production of key energy assets. Production lines at the Specialty Pilot Plant are slated to start up in January 2024 followed by the full start of production for commencing commercial activity in the first half of 2024.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for ADVANO's specialty pilot plant will be held on January 30, 2024.

About ADVANO

Founded in 2016, ADVANO is empowering lives with material solutions for next-generation energy storage. Built upon nearly a decade of research and patented technological innovation, ADVANO is unlocking more energy storage and faster charge capabilities by adding its proprietary technology, REALSi™ to today's Lithium-ion batteries. The company is commercializing REALSi in New Orleans, Louisiana, utilizing earth-abundant silicon. ADVANO is a Y-Combinator graduate and is backed by world-class investors such as Build Collective, Mojo Partners, DCVC, PeopleFund, and Mitsui Kinzoku. ADVANO's vision is to be the global leader in battery-grade silicon technology, powering the clean energy transition.

