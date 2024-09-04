Advansor Launches New Enclosure Range for CO2 Climate Solutions

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advansor, part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of a new range of CO 2 climate solution enclosures for supermarkets, cold storage and industrial applications that help provide faster on-site installation and flexible outdoor placement options.

The entire heating and cooling rack, including modules, can now be mounted in the new enclosure. This helps to ensure a fast installation on-site and makes it possible to place the solution outside to free up more indoor space.

"With the rack mounted in a factory enclosure, our customers get one delivery, one point of contact, and warranty on the entire solution, reducing the risk of errors and supporting a seamless and fast installation," said Kristian Breitenbauch, Managing Director at Advansor. "We also recommend that our customers add the gas cooler from the beginning, so everything is calculated together and included in the same delivery."

The enclosures are available in two models – medium and large. The medium range has four different sizes of up to four meters that are suitable for smaller racks. The large range has six different sizes of up to 10 meters, making it possible to fit large racks in the enclosure.

The new enclosures feature solid welded steel base frames, a fixed roof for weather protection and active cooling technology, making them a great solution for placement in warm climates.

For more information, please visit www.advansor.com/product/enclosures.

About Advansor:

As a market-leading manufacturer, Advansor has designed and produced more than 16,000 CO 2 systems for sustainable commercial and industrial cooling and heating around the world since 2006. Many people associate CO 2 with global warming. At Advansor, we're cool with that. Literally. Because CO 2 is the most climate-friendly refrigerant. It is non-toxic, non-flammable and does not affect the ozone layer or harm our drinking water. That is why we are 'cool with CO 2 .'

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail, part of Dover Corporation with headquarters in Conyers, Georgia, is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Advansor, Anthony and Hillphoenix, we are able to provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enables our customers to sell more food, more profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customers' business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed both today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology resulting in redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

