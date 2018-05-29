Advantage Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results on Election of Directors

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of six nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:



FOR

WITHHELD

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage Jill T. Angevine 148,550,991

97.88%

3,211,542

2.12% Stephen E. Balog 149,098,287

98.24%

2,664,246

1.76% Grant B. Fagerheim 149,078,117

98.23%

2,684,416

1.77% Paul G. Haggis 149,074,435

98.23%

2,688,098

1.77% Andy J. Mah 150,589,340

99.23%

1,173,193

0.77% Ronald A. McIntosh 148,462,811

97.83%

3,299,722

2.17%

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

