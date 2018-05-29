Advantage Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results on Election of Directors

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.

19:10 ET

(TSX: AAV, NYSE: AAV)

CALGARY, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Advantage") is pleased to announce that on May 29, 2018 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting").  A total of 161,059,835 common shares (approximately 86.50% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of six nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:


FOR

WITHHELD

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Jill T. Angevine

148,550,991

97.88%

3,211,542

2.12%

Stephen E. Balog

149,098,287

98.24%

2,664,246

1.76%

Grant B. Fagerheim

149,078,117

98.23%

2,684,416

1.77%

Paul G. Haggis

149,074,435

98.23%

2,688,098

1.77%

Andy J. Mah

150,589,340

99.23%

1,173,193

0.77%

Ronald A. McIntosh

148,462,811

97.83%

3,299,722

2.17%

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

