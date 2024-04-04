Advantage Club launches special 1 week reward platform onboarding program for Blueboard customers affected by its abrupt shutdown

NEW DELHI, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Club, a leading global employee engagement platform, is proud to announce the launch of a special Rewards and Recognition (R&R) program designed specifically for the customers of Blueboard, the recently closed experiential employee recognition platform. This initiative aims to support and provide relief to the customers who were affected by the unexpected shutdown of Blueboard.

Recognizing the importance of continuity in employee rewards in fostering a continuous positive work environment, Advantage Club is committed to helping affected customers. Through this unique program, Advantage Club will offer a range of exclusive incentives and rewards with priority support, allowing former Blueboard clients to transfer their rewards points for various products and experiences.

Smiti Bhatt Deorah, COO & Co-founder of Advantage Club, expressed her empathy for those impacted by Blueboard's sudden closure, stating, "We understand the significance of employee recognition and business continuity of the same to have a positive impact on the overall employee experience. We are deeply saddened by the news of Blueboard's shutdown, which has left many companies and their employees in a difficult position. Our goal is to provide priority support and ensure that these deserving individuals can still enjoy the benefits of their hard-earned rewards. I am personally overseeing this initiative."

Advantage Club has implemented several initiatives for the affected Blueboard customers to further demonstrate their commitment. These initiatives include a "1 Week Onboarding Promise", ensuring a seamless transition for impacted customers. Additionally, Advantage Club has dedicated a team specifically to onboard Blueboard customers, providing personalized assistance throughout the process. To expedite the redemption process, priority point load support will also be provided to ensure the swift allocation of rewards.

Advantage Club is a leading platform for employee engagement, providing a wide range of solutions aimed at improving overall job satisfaction. The platform offers a diverse selection of recognition and rewards program, performance contest automation, flexible benefits, and wellness initiatives, all geared toward fostering a positive and inclusive workplace environment.

About Advantage Club

In light of the uncertainty caused by Blueboard, Advantage Club ( www.advantageclub.co ), a leading Global Employee Experience and Reward platform trusted by 1000+ companies and loved by over 4 million users across 100+ countries, is here to assist. Recognized as industry leaders by G2, Capterra, GetApp, SoftwareAdvice, and HRO Baker's Dozen, we've established a special onboarding team for Blueboard impacted customers and initiated a "1 Week Onboarding Promise" program.

