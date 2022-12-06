Advantage Commercial Brokers Expands to Las Vegas Market

Seattle-Based Business Brokerage Firm Opens Office in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Finding a small business to buy in Vegas turned out to be a personally frustrating experience," stated Aaron Muller, President of Advantage Commercial Brokers, a Seattle-based business brokerage firm. "I moved to Las Vegas in 2020, and contacted a number of business brokers in the Vegas area, hoping to find a business to buy. Instead of receiving accurate information from the brokers, I was more often than not presented with inflated profits, questionable add-backs, and aggressive sales pitches."

Aaron Muller

Muller has been selling businesses in Washington State for 22 years as a broker. Frustrated with the lack of transparency he received from business brokers in the Vegas area, Muller decides to get his license in Nevada and open an office of Advantage Commercial Brokers in Las Vegas to serve the southern Nevada market.

Muller is different from most business brokers in that he has also been an entrepreneur for the past 30 years and currently owns ten companies. He talks to business buyers and sellers as a fellow business owner, which translates to a better understanding of the struggles one can experience in business as well as the exciting opportunities that come with ownership.

"I am excited to bring my team's skills, integrity, and a fresh approach to help business buyers and sellers in southern Nevada," said Muller. "Business buyers and sellers are often anxious. We keep the entire business sale process confidential and guide them through every step of the way."

About Aaron Muller

Aaron Muller, President of Advantage Commercial Brokers, has personally sold over 200 companies for his clients as a business broker. He is the author of The Lifestyle Business Owner: How to Buy a Business, Grow Your Profits, and Make It Run Without You. He is married to Mayumi Muller, who recently filmed eight episodes of a realty TV show guiding everyday Americans to buy a business. Together, Aaron and Mayumi Muller run Lifestyle Business Owner Academy, an online learning community that teaches everyday people how to buy a business and be their own boss.

About Advantage Commercial Brokers

Advantage Commercial Brokers is a business brokerage firm with offices in Washington State and Nevada. The firm specializes in selling businesses with revenues between $500,000 and $20 million.

Contact:

Aaron Muller, President

Advantage Commercial Brokers

3224 Procyon St

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-829-6373

[email protected]

http://www.acbrokersinc.com

SOURCE Advantage Commercial Brokers