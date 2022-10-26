Advantage Communications Group Unveils Automated Bill Payment

Automated payment service streamlines AP and GL workflow, enhances CX while eliminating expense management friction, billing errors, and resource consumption

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Communications Group (Advantage), a global telecom managed services provider (MSP), today introduced the addition of automated bill payment services to its portfolio of managed service offerings. The client benefits include the reduction of expenses by utilizing a centralized, streamlined, automated accounts payable process coupled with full end-to-end expense management services, and real-time visibility through Command CenterSM to the entire billing lifecycle.

The addition of bill payment services is a natural complement to Advantage's full lifecycle expense management service, which includes invoice, inventory and contract management. This new offering reduces client workload of administrative tasks, while cutting late fees, interest charges and unexpected disconnects for non-payment.

"Traditional payment processes result in payments frequently getting misapplied, which can cause a domino effect of unnecessary reconciliations and service disruptions," said Advantage Communications Group Senior Director of Client Experience, Andy Alarcon.

With automated bill payment services, payable information is consolidated into files transmitted to the bill payment engine for disbursement, after which payments are automatically sent to suppliers based on supplier enrollment preference (e.g.: Virtual Credit Card, ACH, Enhanced ACH, Check, etc.). Settlement data is then captured in a consolidated file and reverted to Advantage's Command CenterSM portal for full visibility by the clients.

"Advantage 's automated bill payment Service closes the loop on invoicing, accounts payable and general ledger processes by executing the payment and capturing and presenting all payment information within Command CenterSM," said Diane Miller, COO, Advantage Communications Group. "Simply put, automated bill payment service removes pain points and friction from what's essentially the final mile of managing clients' network and telecom expenses."

About Advantage Communications Group, LLC

Advantage Communications Group mitigates the complexity of a constantly evolving IT landscape. Through hundreds of global service provider partnerships, our deep bench of technology practitioners and groundbreaking software, we make it easy to optimize your network and telecom infrastructure. We simplify the sourcing process, implement your selected solution, reduce your costs post deployment, and filter out the noise to distill technology chaos into data-driven, decision-useful information. As an end-to-end Telecom MSP, we optimize your communications solutions across voice, data, cloud, video and mobility.

