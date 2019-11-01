Advantage Continues to Build its Customer Engagement Capabilities in the US Market with the Appointment of a New Managing Director

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Advantage Group International announces the appointment of a new US Managing Director, Joe Flanigan.

With nearly 30 years of experience in the consumer goods industry, Flanigan's career has been defined by the seamless working relationships, practices, and growth cultures he has helped to build between supplier organizations and the retailers they partner with.

After holding senior management roles at PepsiCo/Frito Lay, International Multifoods, and Otis Spunkmeyer, in 2006, Flanigan was appointed US President of Royal Canin, a division of Mars Petcare. There, he re-energized the business by guiding it in a new corporate direction resulting in greater associate engagement and an increased focus on customer and talent development.

In 2011, Flanigan transitioned within the Mars family to oversee the strategic direction of The Nutro Company as US President. In this role, he led the transformation of their business model to one with a consumer and customer insights focus, which delivered significant positive results for both the company and business partners. In 2015, Flanigan was appointed Specialty Strategy Director, Global Petcare where he identified pet specialty best practices and embedded them into Mars Petcare units globally.

Throughout his career, Flanigan has built a reputation as a sharp, strategic leader who works tirelessly to get the best out of those around him. He has consistently delivered positive change and dramatic growth to the teams, regions, organizations and business partners he has worked for and with.

"Joe is a transformational leader. He knows how to build sustainable businesses for the future. His proven skillfulness in driving associate and customer engagement and accelerating talent development will bring great value to clients," says Advantage Chief Executive Officer, Richard Kellam.

As Advantage continues to deliver innovative ways of understanding and reshaping B2B relationships through its products and services, Flanigan's appointment serves as an important milestone in the company's journey to help businesses be better together.

About Advantage Group International

Healthy relationships are the foundation of any successful business, large or small. Today's ultra competitive environment demands listening and responding. Making it matter helps everyone play at the top of their game. That's what we've been doing at Advantage in 40+ countries for 30+ years. Helping businesses be better together.

For more information: https://www.advantagegroup.com/

For media inquiries: marketing@advantagegroup.com

