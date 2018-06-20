Advantage Futures proudly supports 2018 Managed Futures Pinnacle Awards

CHICAGO, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- High volume futures broker Advantage Futures is honored to be an event sponsor for the 2018 Managed Futures Pinnacle Awards. The Pinnacle Awards recognize and honor the industry's top managers.
This is the sixth year in a row Advantage has participated in this event.
"The annual Pinnacle Awards provides a wonderful opportunity to welcome the futures trading community to Chicago. We look forward to meeting with many of our clients, prospects and industry colleagues," said Advantage Futures Senior Vice President, Business Development, Terry Duffy.
"Advantage is excited to participate again this year. The Pinnacle Research Symposium and Pinnacle Awards Dinner bring together important and influential industry leaders to acknowledge the accomplishments of the top performing managers. We are pleased to celebrate their achievements," commented Bill Harrington, Executive Vice President, Business Development Manager at Advantage.
About Advantage:
Advantage Futures ranks among the high volume futures brokers in the industry—processing over 4 billion contracts since inception in 2003. Advantage continues to expand its diverse client base by striving to deliver high level client service. Our team provides comprehensive, technology-driven clearing and execution services over robust and redundant network infrastructure. For more information visit: www.AdvantageFutures.com or call 312.800.7000.
