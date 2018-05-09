Advantage Futures surpasses 4 billion contracts

Advantage CEO Joseph Guinan made the announcement. "Surpassing 4 billion contracts shortly before our 15th anniversary is a landmark achievement. This accomplishment is earned by the high-volume professional futures traders clearing Advantage. We are grateful to all our loyal clients who made this milestone possible and strive to ensure their continued satisfaction. This inspires us to continue to serve our global client base while earning their trust and confidence."

"Advantage is committed to delivering stellar client service and competitive pricing. Our volume affords economies of scale that drive down our cost per contract. We aim to pass these efficiencies to our clients in the form of competitive commission rates," explained Advantage Senior Vice President Terry Duffy. "We look forward to reaching the 5 billion mark!"

Advantage offers electronic trading access to major futures exchanges worldwide, including CME Group, ICE US, ICE EU, Eurex, NFX, CFE, Montréal, MGEX, DME, ASX, SGX, HKFE, TOCOM, OSE and TFX.

About Advantage:

Advantage Futures ranks among the high volume futures brokers in the industry—processing over 4 billion contracts since inception in 2003. Advantage continues to expand its diverse client base by striving to deliver the highest level of client service. Our exceptional technology support, experienced risk management and responsive back office operations combine to provide comprehensive, technology-driven clearing and execution services over robust and redundant network infrastructure. For more information visit: www.AdvantageFutures.com

