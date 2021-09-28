Advantage GPS Acquires Asset Tracking Technology Business

The acquisition enables us to provide more direct, in-person service and support for Advantage clients in the Midwest. Tweet this

"I've known Greg Schultz for decades," stated David M. Meyer, President of Advantage GPS. "He's been an early-on, invaluable distribution partner for Advantage, prominent industry leader and long-term friend and advisor. Our decision to acquire the business not only enables Advantage to strengthen its operations and presence in the Midwest, but it will also, provide more direct, in-person service and support for Advantage clients."

As part of Advantage's continuing expansion plan, the new acquisition of Asset Tracking Technology will improve its ability to deliver modern analytics and advanced, risk mitigation technology solutions to more subprime automotive lenders nationwide, today, and well into the future. Asset Tracking Technology is just the first transaction of many to follow as the company plans to accelerate its growth strategy and consolidate the GPS tracking and risk mitigation market.

"Asset Tracking Technology has serviced hundreds of clients over the past two decades," said Greg Schultz, Owner of Asset Tracking Technology. "Our focus has always been on quality products and service. Advantage is a brand that is synonymous with quality and performance, and shares a common business culture. That's why this consolidation makes sense now – I know our clients will be in good hands."

Advantage's technology delivers vehicle location and a host of intelligence that monitors and assesses finance risks in real time. The company's interactive dashboard gives lenders both high-level and vehicle-specific, granular oversight of their automotive finance portfolio. The system is designed to prioritize profit obstacles and proactively notify managers of high-risk situations that further help prevent losses and mitigates their severity if they occur. Advantage's robust solutions portfolio includes wired and wireless devices, VIN Verify products, custom APIs, Pay-as-You-Go options, and features that allow users to manage all their devices regardless of provider.

Over the next several months, Schultz and the Asset Tracking Technology team will stay on to assist the Advantage team in ensuring a seamless transition.

About Asset Tracking Technology

Asset Tracking Technology is a GPS tracking device distributor for Finance Companies, BHPH dealerships, Fleet Tracking and Personal Tracking Devices. The company facilitates insurance products through a network of auto & RV dealerships all over the Midwest. The company also specialize in the formation of dealer owned re-insurance companies - Schultz & Associates.

About Advantage GPS

Advantage GPS provides modern data analytics and advanced, GPS technology that empower BHPH dealers and vehicle finance companies to make smarter, faster, and more profitable business decisions. The company's seasoned leadership team has been revolutionizing risk mitigation tools and real-time automotive analytics to help lenders protect vehicle assets, reduce delinquencies, and speed up recoveries when needed for over a decade.

For more information visit AdvantageGPS.com

SOURCE Advantage GPS, LLC