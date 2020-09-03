Advantage Lifts Becomes Backyard Buddy's Exclusive Distributor And Manufacturer

HANOVER, Penn., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Lifts, the premier home auto lift manufacturer, is now the exclusive sales, marketing and production manager of Steel Valley Lifts and their most popular product, the Backyard Buddy. Based in Warren, Ohio, Steel Valley is a manufacturer of high-end, completely customizable American-made car lifts for the auto hobbyist.

"It's an honor to take a leadership role in distributing and manufacturing the high-quality selection of Steel Valley products," said Stacey Mack, president & CEO, Advantage Lifts. "Steel Valley has been manufacturing their line of lifts, including the Backyard Buddy, in Warren, Ohio for more than 30 years. We plan to grow the business by expanding production and adding high quality manufacturing jobs for local workers."

"We look forward to introducing the Backyard Buddy to a whole new generation of car enthusiasts, home wrenchers and auto collectors," added Mack.

Advantage Lifts, headquartered in Hanover, Penn., is a leader in distributing high quality, reasonably priced auto lifts with durability and safety built in. Coupled with strong customer service and the industry's best Five-Year Warranty, Advantage has grown quickly under Mack's leadership. Distribution channels include popular auto shows like Mecum Auctions, Barrett Jackson Auctions, Good-Guys Car Shows, Carlisle Events, and many regional swap meets or car events. The company's product ambassador is Wayne Carini, host of "Chasing Classic Cars."

"Advantage Lifts and Steel Valley Lifts are partnering to offer a full lift line for both home and commercial customers," said Mack. "Our Advantage Lifts principles of Quality, Safety and Strength align well with Steel Valley's long-standing manufacturing excellence. And since the Backyard Buddy and the other Steel Valley lifts are manufactured in America, we're proud and happy to continue to support American workers through these efforts."

For more information, visit www.advantagelifts.com or www.steelvalleylifts.com. On Facebook, visit @AdvantageLifts or @SteelValleyLifts.

