Advantage Partners Assurance Adds HITRUST Assessment Services

A Strategic Expansion of Healthcare Security and Compliance Services

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montlake Partner Group LLC dba Advantage Partners, a provider of data security and compliance services, today announced that it has added HITRUST CSF® assessment services as a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, expanding its assurance offerings for healthcare and health tech organizations. The company's accreditation can be seen here .

HITRUST CSF® certification is widely recognized as the gold standard for healthcare security assurance. As healthcare ecosystems become increasingly interconnected, organizations handling protected health information (PHI) face heightened expectations from customers, partners, and regulators to demonstrate a mature, independently validated security posture.

HITRUST assessments are the most recent addition to Advantage Partners' suite of Assurance offerings, which include SOC 2 and ISO/IEC audits and HIPAA Attestations. Advantage Partners also offers advisory services and penetration testing.

"Many healthcare and health tech organizations are being required to achieve HITRUST certification to establish business relationships and build stakeholder trust," said Andrew Gulrajani, Cofounder & Partner at Advantage Partners. "By adding HITRUST assessment services, we're helping our clients navigate a complex framework with clarity, predictability, and confidence."

The firm's HITRUST services are led by Certified CSF Practitioners (CCSFPs) with hands-on experience supporting organizations through HITRUST and healthcare-focused security assessments. This experience enables Advantage Partners Assurance to provide practical, implementation-focused guidance while maintaining the rigor required by the HITRUST framework.

Advantage Partners supports healthcare and health tech organizations across a range of assurance needs, including HITRUST, SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO/IEC 27001. HITRUST certification typically complements these frameworks, allowing organizations to build on existing compliance efforts while meeting healthcare-specific security requirements.

For more information about Advantage Partners Assurance and its HITRUST assessment services, visit the company's website on HITRUST assessments and Advantage Partners .

About Advantage Partners

Advantage Partners is a security and compliance firm dedicated to helping emerging technology companies navigate the complexities of security, risk, and regulatory requirements. The firm specializes in SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO/IEC 27001, and HITRUST compliance, as well as penetration testing and advisory services. Advantage Partners delivers a seamless, end-to-end experience designed to minimize complexity, accelerate time to certification, and support long-term growth.

