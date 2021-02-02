Advantage Program Unveils Updated Platform, Features, and Branding

Advantage Program provides private-client travel discounts at below-OTA rates for a membership base of more than 210,000 travelers and multiple major global corporate partners. To better serve users' needs, the Company redesigned how members search for and book travel using the Advantage Program platform, introducing a reimagined, intuitive member portal with a modern look and feel, and a new mobile-friendly interface that makes it possible to search and book vacations on any device.

Advantage Program's new platform features include:

Upgraded technology for faster search results and better performance

Improved text-based search experience for resort weeks

Simple, one-page checkout experience for all travel types

Streamlined rewards redemption

Updated cruise booking platform

Hundreds of additional hotels added to the platform

Members still enjoy significant discounts—up to 70 percent off public pricing—on the industry's best selection of inventory, with access to thousands of resort weeks, more than 700,000 popular hotels worldwide, 50 well-known cruise lines, 250 airline carriers, 50 rental car providers, 400,000 destination activities and tour packages, custom vacations, concierge services, and more, with virtually all benefits backed by Advantage Program's industry-leading best price guarantee.

With Advantage Program, members also earn Travel Cash—the platform's rewards currency—every time they book resort weeks, hotels, or cruises using their membership. Travel Cash is easy for members to redeem; $1 in Travel Cash equals $1 to be used for future travel booked through the platform.

"HSI has a history of developing best-in-class software for the travel industry that's a step above the competition," said Chad Newbold, CEO of Vacation Innovations. "With this relaunch, we're elevating the Advantage Program member experience not only with a fresh design, but with substantive platform upgrades that make it easier for our members to find and book the travel they are looking for, all at unbeatable prices. We're making similar updates across the HSI portfolio while also developing new brands that fully leverage the best of our combined organizations to provide innovative concepts and even more value for our customers."

About Holiday Systems International

Founded in 1993, Holiday Systems International (holidaysystems.com) is a leading wholesale travel provider and developer of award-winning, travel-related rewards programs and technology, producing some of the most sophisticated software and user interfaces in the travel industry. HSI leverages its strategic relationships with properties and developers to provide nearly 400,000 members with exceptional travel opportunities and experiences. HSI was honored at GNEX 2020 with the Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Consumer Product, Best Innovation, and Best Technology.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, and customized owner services and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies.

