Advantage Solutions Unifies Amp Agency and Advantage Unified Commerce to Form AMP (Advantage Marketing Partners)

New full-service agency connects brand love and buyer behavior to deliver Full Volume Impact™

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Solutions today announced the unification of Amp Agency and Advantage Unified Commerce (AUC) to form AMP™ (Advantage Marketing Partners™) , a full-service agency built to help brands show up smarter, faster, and more human across every touchpoint. Purpose-built for a world where everything is shoppable, AMP unites brand, creative, media, commerce, data, and technology to deliver "Full Volume Impact™," work that resonates emotionally and converts in the moment.

"Clients need a partner that can bridge brand storytelling with buyer action seamlessly," said Christi Geary, Head of AMP Agency. "By bringing Amp Agency and AUC together, we're combining deep creative and media roots with retail, shopper, and commerce strength. AMP is designed to connect insight to impact across the entire path to purchase."

"Unifying these two organizations is a strategic milestone for Advantage and for our clients," said Brian McRoskey, Chief Commercial Officer, Advantage Solutions. "AMP aligns world-class creativity with commerce execution and measurement. It also strengthens how we partner across the enterprise for the brands we represent, ensuring clients benefit from the full scale of our platform."

AMP's offering spans six interconnected practices that cover the full path to purchase: strategy and intelligence that turn data into clarity; creative and content that capture attention and spread ideas; retail and commerce expertise that drives purchase across every shoppable moment; media and measurement that orchestrate brand stories with precision across channels; digital and social that connect ecosystems from web to e-commerce to mobile; and ad activation and amplification that transform attention into action across physical, digital and social environments.

The agency also leverages proprietary frameworks to transform ideas into impact, including:

Nudgenomics™, which decodes why people buy

Alchemy™, a media and performance intelligence platform that processes 40 million daily data points

Retail Accelerator™, which taps Advantage Solutions' retail relationships and data

Together, these tools are designed so that AMP's work drives not just visibility, but sparks action, loyalty, and measurable growth.

AMP's debut is taking place at Advertising Week New York (October 6–9, 2025), where Geary will represent the agency on stage, showcasing how AMP uniquely unites retail-backed intelligence with cultural creativity to help brands thrive in a shoppable world. The sessions include:

These sessions highlight AMP's approach to uniting brand love with buyer behavior. With its debut, AMP is redefining agency partnerships, blending creativity, commerce, and intelligence so brands don't just navigate a shoppable world, they set the pace for it.

About AMP (Advantage Marketing Partners)

AMP is a full-service agency built to connect brand love with buyer behavior across every stage of the customer journey. With expertise spanning Strategy & Intelligence, Creative & Content, Retail & Commerce, Media & Measurement, Digital & Social, and Activation & Amplification, AMP delivers solutions that blend creativity, commerce, and data into one seamless experience. By unifying brand storytelling with shopper conversion, AMP helps clients resonate emotionally and drive measurable business growth. Follow along at ampagency.com

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it's creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit youradv.com .

SOURCE AMP