AdvantageCare Physicians Opens New Medical Office for Employees at Iconic 55 Water Street Building

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY), one of New York's largest primary and specialty care practices and part of the EmblemHealth family of companies, today announced the opening of an innovative, employee-focused medical office at its 55 Water Street headquarters in New York City.

The new medical office will service the 12,000 employees of building tenants at the iconic location in lower Manhattan—the largest building in New York based on square footage—including ACPNY and EmblemHealth employees, and offer convenient access to medical care for non-chronic conditions, behavioral health needs, and virtual nutrition services during the work week. Building employees, including those from financial institutions, government organizations and other health care companies at 55 Water Street, will be able to schedule convenient visits with a health care provider for same or next-day appointments.

"AdvantageCare Physicians believes in a health care system that encourages and promotes wellness, and that starts with providing convenient access to care to the thousands of employees at our corporate headquarters," said Dr. Navarra Rodriguez, President and Chief Medical Officer of AdvantageCare Physicians, pointing to research showing that health care professionals often struggle to stay healthy due to high levels of stress. "We are pleased to offer this important new benefit to ensure our employees are able to commit to their own care while also introducing building workers to the larger AdvantageCare Physicians practice."

During visits, nurse practitioners will address employee care concerns including annual physicals, lab work, travel vaccines, flu shots, immunizations, and blood pressure checks. Employees will be able to easily schedule and check-in for appointments from the convienience of their desk or mobile device, before they even arrive at the office. The office will be open for visits Mondays through Fridays for employees of building tenants.

"It's our goal to revolutionize workplace wellness with this new office," continued Dr. Rodriguez. "Providing our employees high-quality care—where they are—will better address all aspects of their physical and mental well-being and ensure that New York's largest building is also one of the city's healthiest places to work."

About AdvantageCare Physicians

AdvantageCare Physicians, one of the largest primary and specialty care practices in the New York area, provides quality, personalized care that is focused on the whole patient. With medical offices across the five boroughs and Long Island, AdvantageCare Physicians takes a team-based approach to care where physicians work with nurses, social workers, nutritionists, behavioral health specialists and other professionals. www.ACPNY.com.

About EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, with 3.1 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York's communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.

