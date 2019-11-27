AdvantageCare Physicians Receives 2019 Press Ganey Success Story Award® Recognizing Innovation and Leadership in Transforming Patient Care

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY), one of New York's largest primary and specialty care practices, was recently honored with a 2019 Success Story Award® from Press Ganey, a leading digital solutions platform that partners with more than 41,000 health care facilities to improve the landscape of care. The Success Story Award is a highly regarded achievement recognizing outstanding health care organizations that have transformed their delivery of care by improving the safety, quality, and experience for patients and caregivers.

ACPNY is one of only nineteen organizations to receive this honor in 2019. The practice was awarded for its seamless evolution of care team roles, which included education and training around patient service excellence. The transition drove employee engagement, reinforcing the practice's commitment to quality care and patient satisfaction.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Press Ganey, an organization with which we share a mission to improve the overall quality and experience of care," said Anne Dunne, Chief Operating Officer of AdvantageCare Physicians. "This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to putting evidence-based care into practice, and we look forward to seeing how our continued exchange of ideas and strategies with industry peers will transform the way care is delivered to patients moving forward."

ACPNY leadership presented their case study of the role evolution and associated training at the 2019 Press Ganey National Client Conference in Orlando, Florida, on November 19.

"Congratulations to ACPNY for receiving the Success Story Award," said Patrick T. Ryan, Executive Chairman of Press Ganey. "This honor reflects their unwavering commitment to improving the safety, quality, and experience of care. Their hard work and dedication are inspiring, and we are proud to partner with them on our shared mission to provide patients with an exceptional experience."

About AdvantageCare Physicians

AdvantageCare Physicians, one of the largest primary and specialty care practice in the New York area, provides quality, personalized care that is focused on the whole patient. With medical offices across the five boroughs and Long Island, AdvantageCare Physicians takes a team-based approach to care where physicians work with nurses, social workers, nutritionists, behavioral health specialists and other professionals. www.ACPNY.com.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement more than 30 years ago. Today, Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enables enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.

