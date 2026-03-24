AdvantageLumber.com Announces Largest FSC® Teak Investment in Company History for 2026

Inventory Doubled Year-Over-Year to Meet Growing Demand for Sustainable Teak Products

SARASOTA, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvantageLumber.com, a leading supplier of premium hardwood decking and luxury building materials, today announced its largest investment in FSC®-certified teak inventory in company history. For 2026, the company has doubled its teak stocking inventory compared to 2025, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable sourcing and reliable product availability. This has clearly positioned Advantage as the largest importer of teak in North America.

This strategic expansion spans the company's full line of teak products, including:

FSC Teak Ceiling Teak Inventory

Teak decking

Prefinished teak ceiling (tongue and groove end matched)

Teak deck tiles

Interior solid teak hardwood flooring

Rough sawn teak for woodworkers

Train for boat repairs

"With demand for sustainably sourced teak continuing to rise, we made a decisive move to significantly increase our inventory heading into 2026," said Jon Fletcher national sales manager for AdvantageLumber.com. "Finding teak for a project used to mean calling 4 or 5 different suppliers, but now customers can get what they need all at Advantage. By doubling our FSC-certified teak stock, we're ensuring our customers have consistent access to one of the most sought-after hardwoods in the world—without long lead times or supply uncertainty."

Meeting Demand with Sustainable Supply

Teak remains one of the most durable and stable hardwoods available, prized for its natural resistance to rot, decay, and insects. However, responsibly sourced teak—especially FSC-certified material—has historically been difficult to secure at scale. FSC® certification is an independent third party that ensures products come from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social, and economic benefits.

AdvantageLumber.com's expanded investment focuses exclusively on FSC®-certified plantation teak, sourced from responsibly managed plantations that prioritize environmental stewardship, legal harvesting, and long-term sustainability.

Expanded Product Availability Across Key Categories

The company's increased inventory allows for deeper and broader availability across multiple high-demand product lines:

Teak Decking: Ideal for high-end residential and commercial outdoor spaces, offering unmatched durability and a timeless appearance.

Ideal for high-end residential and commercial outdoor spaces, offering unmatched durability and a timeless appearance. Prefinished Teak Ceiling: Factory-finished tongue and groove boards designed for quick installation and consistent quality for porch ceilings and interior applications.

Factory-finished tongue and groove boards designed for quick installation and consistent quality for porch ceilings and interior applications. Teak Deck Tiles: A versatile and easy-to-install solution for patios, balconies, and rooftop decks.

A versatile and easy-to-install solution for patios, balconies, and rooftop decks. Solid Teak Hardwood Flooring: Premium interior flooring combining beauty, stability, and long-term performance.

Strengthening Customer Confidence

By significantly expanding its teak inventory, AdvantageLumber.com aims to eliminate supply bottlenecks and provide customers—including contractors, architects, and homeowners—with faster fulfillment and greater project planning confidence.

"This investment isn't just about inventory—it's about reliability," the company added. "Our customers can move forward with their projects knowing the materials they need are in stock and ready to ship."

About AdvantageLumber.com

AdvantageLumber.com is a trusted supplier of high-quality luxury building materials such as hardwood decking, synthetic decking, siding, hardwood flooring, and specialty wood products. Advantage ships direct to homes and jobsites worldwide. Its product offerings are backed by over 680,000 square feet of company-owned manufacturing space, with facilities in Buffalo, NY; Grover, NC; Santa Fe Springs, CA; Sarasota, FL; and Belem, Brazil. The company is known for its commitment to sustainability, product expertise, and customer service, the company offers a wide range of premium materials, including Ipe, Cumaru, Tigerwood, and FSC®-certified teak.

Media Contact:

Dan Ivancic

AdvantageLumber.com

www.AdvantageLumber.com

[email protected]

1-877-232-3915

SOURCE Advantage Lumber LLC.