AdvantageLumber.com Offers Ipe Wood Deck Tile Giveaway Worth $1,200

SARASOTA, Fla., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvantageLumber.com announces a giveaway worth $1,200 of their modular Ipe wood deck tiles and accessories. The giveaway includes enough Ipe wood deck tiles and accessories to build a 100 sq.ft. outdoor oasis. People can register to win on the company's website at https://www.advantagelumber.com/giveaway/ . The giveaway will end on April 30th, 2021 at 11:59 PM eastern time. The winner will be announced the first week in May on the company's website and social media.

The company decided to offer the deck tile giveaway to celebrate their 10 year anniversary of manufacturing and selling hardwood deck tiles.

"10 years ago these deck tiles were a new product for us but they showed promise due to the proven performance of Ipe wood as well as the versatility of the deck tiles. They work excellent for quickly covering old concrete patios, balcony decks, building rooftop decks and more," stated Jon Fletcher, the company's national sales manager.

As the leading American manufacturer of Ipe wood decking and Ipe deck tiles, AdvantageLumber.com is the only US hardwood decking company with four warehouses throughout the US. These warehouses are stocked with millions of board feet of exotic exterior hardwoods like Ipe (Brazilian Walnut), Cumaru (Brazilian Teak), and Tigerwood which enables the company to offer free shipping, the best selection/quality and fast turnaround times.

The company has been manufacturing and selling Ipe wood for nearly 30 years. "It's the best decking material we have found in nearly 30 years, with a density and strength about twice that of Teak," stated Fletcher. "Ipe wood has been used on many commercial projects, such as the Coney Island Boardwalk and the Brooklyn Bridge. Producing deck tiles from Ipe wood gives our customers the proven performance from one of the best exterior woods in an easy snap together application that can be quickly installed over an old concrete patio, balcony or rooftop deck." Learn more about Advantage Deck Tiles here: https://www.advantagelumber.com/deck-tiles/

AdvantageLumber.com is the leading supplier of sustainable hardwood decking, flooring, live-edge slabs, and lumber and was one of the first to sell hardwood lumber products online. AdvantageLumber.com ships both small and large orders, as well as full containers directly to job sites throughout the world. Advantage has more than 680,000 square feet of company-owned manufacturing space, with facilities in Buffalo, NY; Grover, NC; Santa Fe Springs, CA; Sarasota, FL; and Belem, Brazil. Advantage Lumber also runs one of the world's largest urban log recycling programs at its Florida sawmill. The company continues to implement aggressive expansion plans, and has reported double-digit growth every year since its inception.

