AdvantageLumber.com Welcomes Bruce Hardt as New Flooring Category Manager

SARASOTA, Fla., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Lumber, LLC, a leading provider of high-quality hardwood products, is excited to announce the appointment of Bruce Hardt as Flooring Category Manager. With more than 3 decades in the hardwood and flooring industries, Mr. Hardt brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company as it embarks on a significant expansion of its hardwood flooring division.

Brazilian Teak hardwood floors are not only beautiful but also incredibly durable. With a Janka hardness rating of 3,540, this hardwood species is one of the most resilient flooring materials available on the market. Bruce Hardt stands before a computer-controlled wood moulder capable of milling millions of square feet of hardwood flooring, trim and more.

Previously, Mr. Hardt has held key roles in billion-dollar hardwood flooring companies, where he demonstrated his acumen in purchasing, importing, and sales. As Flooring Category Manager at Advantage Lumber, Bruce will be responsible for overseeing the growth of the company's hardwood flooring inventory, equipment, and personnel, ensuring that our customers receive the highest quality products and services.

Advantage Lumber has recently made substantial investments in both unfinished and prefinished hardwood flooring, with large shipments of diverse flooring products set to arrive at our US facilities. These new offerings will encompass a wide variety of species, finishes, constructions, and sizes, enabling customers to find the perfect hardwood flooring solution for their specific needs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bruce Hardt to the Advantage Lumber team," said CEO, Rob Pelc. "Bruce's extensive experience and industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to grow our hardwood flooring division. His expertise in purchasing, importing, and sales will help us build strong relationships with suppliers and ensure our customers receive the best hardwood flooring products on the market."

As Advantage Lumber moves forward with its commitment to expanding its hardwood flooring offerings, the addition of Bruce Hardt to the team marks a significant milestone in the company's growth. With his guidance and leadership, Advantage Lumber is poised to become a dominant force in the hardwood flooring market, providing customers with exceptional products and unparalleled service.

About Advantage Lumber, LLC:

Advantage Lumber, LLC is a leading provider of luxury building materials, specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of decking, siding, flooring, shingles, slabs, and other hardwood goods. With a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and environmental stewardship, Advantage Lumber has become a trusted partner for architects, builders, and homeowners alike. The company is dedicated to continuous improvement and growth, while remaining committed to offering sustainable, innovative, and durable hardwood solutions shipped direct to your home or job site worldwide.

For more information about Advantage Lumber, LLC and its expanding hardwood flooring division, please visit our website at AdvantageLumber.com or contact us at 1-877-232-3915 or [email protected].

Media Contact:

Dan Ivancic

Director of Marketing

Advantage Lumber, LLC

1-877-232-3915

[email protected]

AdvantageLumber.com

SOURCE Advantage Lumber, LLC