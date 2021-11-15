Advantech and BBT.live Announce New Partnership for SD-WAN-based SASE Solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT.live, which developed a cutting-edge SD-WAN-based SASE solution, today announced that it has formed a new partnership with Advantech, a long-standing global leader in the Industrial IoT sector. The partnership deal has come to fruition after BBT.live qualified Advantech's advanced edge appliances for its state-of-the-art solution for cloud-based secured connectivity.

BBT.live's software disaggregation technology allows network operators to mix and match diverse hardware under a single operating system, reducing the time and effort required to plan, deploy and operate the SD-WAN-based SASE cloud infrastructure. Creating a flexible consumption model for xSPs and network operators, operational efficiency is thus streamlined across the entire infrastructure on any hardware (cloud and edge units) ensuring an open and reliable experience for faster innovation in the cloud.

BBT.live's market-leading solution is created for service providers, enabling them to gain new revenue streams by offering their SMB and SME clients an enterprise-grade SD-WAN-based SASE (secure access service edge) solution that significantly reduces complexities and costs. Instead of SMEs needing to contract with multiple suppliers to acquire networking and security services, they can rely on their primary network provider for a cost-competitive, easy-to-deploy holistic solution.

BBT.live software disaggregation business model enables service provider partners to purchase edge units directly from equipment vendors. This deliberate model helps service providers avoid vendor lock-in while giving them the flexibility to select edge units that best match the needs of each of their customers.

Advantech white-box network appliances scale from entry-level devices based on Intel Atom processor to high-end platforms based on Intel Xeon Scalable processors. They provide ample connectivity choices including physical copper and fiber Ethernet interfaces and wireless 5G, 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 5 options. Service provider and enterprise customers can leverage their optimized performance and superior reliability on a white-box device that is widely compatible with leading software solutions in the market. In addition, Advantech white-box platforms for SD-WAN, SASE and uCPE are supported by a global logistics and service network.

"We are thrilled to partner with Advantech, a company which is known for its forward-thinking approach to technology. Advantech has an impeccable reputation, and its edge units are reliable and trustworthy devices that are well-suited to our solution," said Moshe Levinson, BBT.live Founder & CEO.

"As an innovative company, BBT.live is addressing the growing market of SMB/SME clients", said James Yang, Vice President, Advantech Cloud IoT Group. "As a trusted supplier to service providers and enterprise, we view this new partnership with BBT.live as a win-win for the entire ecosystem, bringing to market a flexible, open and reliable white-box solution that streamlines SD-WAN transformation towards SASE to empower the cloud-native enterprise."

About Advantech

Advantech has the corporate vision to "Enable an Intelligent Planet". The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the industrial IoT platform - WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence.

www.advantech.com

Contact:

Charo Sanchez

Global Alliances Manager, Advantech Cloud-IoT Group

[email protected]

About BBT.live

BBT.live, founded in 2020, provides a cloud-native SD-WAN-based SASE solution that combines enterprise-grade networking with network security and visibility into a single solution. BBT.live's offering is specifically designed for service providers, allowing them to provide their SME clients with a cost-effective holistic solution that is easily deployed and managed. For more information, visit www.bbt.live.

www.bbt.live

Contact:

Ehud Bejerano

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BBT.live; Advantech

