Advantech Announces New North American Headquarters and Service Center in Tustin, California

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in Edge Computing and Edge AI solutions, today announced the opening of its new North American headquarters in Tustin, California. Representing a significant investment in the company's continued growth across the region, the new campus will serve as a hub for product innovation, customer collaboration, and operational services.

Advantech Tustin New Office Speed Speed

Located within Tustin Legacy in Orange County, the new 10-acre campus features a six-story, 110,000-square-foot corporate headquarters alongside a 79,000-square-foot Integration & Service Center designed to support the company's expanding North American operations and growing businesses.

"Our new North American headquarters represents much more than a new building—it reflects our long-term investment in innovation, our employees, our partners, and the future of Edge AI," said Ween Niu, General Manager of Advantech North America. "This campus enables us to better collaborate with customers, accelerate solution delivery, and continue driving intelligent transformation across industries."

Designed for Growth and Customer Success

The new Integration & Service Center has been purpose-built to enhance operational efficiency and improve customer responsiveness. Strategically located near the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, John Wayne Airport, and major Southern California transportation corridors, the facility offers significant logistical advantages for customers throughout North America.

Key capabilities include:

79,000 square feet of dedicated integration and warehouse space

Expanded dock bays and staging areas to support increased volumes

Advanced scanning and routing technologies for improved inventory visibility and shipment accuracy

Streamlined cross-dock operations supporting same-day and next-day processing

Future-ready automation infrastructure designed to scale with customer demand

The transition to the new facility has been carefully planned to ensure uninterrupted service. Advantech continues to support customers from its Milpitas, California operations while expanding integration and service capabilities in both Ottawa, IL and Tustin, CA reinforcing its commitment to long-term growth throughout North America.

A New Home for Innovation

Beyond expanding operational capacity, the new headquarters provides a modern collaborative environment that brings together engineering, sales, customer experience, technical support, and executive leadership under one roof. The campus has been designed to foster innovation, strengthen customer partnerships, and accelerate the development of next-generation Edge AI solutions. The campus includes Advantech's immersive AIoT showroom experience, where customers can explore real-world applications across multiple vertical markets.

As Advantech continues its mission of "Enabling an Intelligent Planet," the Tustin campus will serve as a cornerstone for advancing intelligent systems, industrial automation, and AI-powered embedded technologies that help organizations transform their operations.

About Advantech

Founded in 1983, Advantech has the corporate vision to "Enable an Intelligent Planet." The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with Edge Intelligence to assist business partners and clients in connecting industrial chains. Advantech is also dedicated to working with domain-focused partners to co-create solutions that deliver advanced solutions in Industrial IoT. Learn more about Advantech at https://www.advantech.com/.

SOURCE Advantech