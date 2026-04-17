Advantech and NETINT Bring VPU-Powered Efficiency to Video Infrastructure, Scaling to 384 Live Streams in Compact 1RU Servers

IRVINE, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in edge computing and AI solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with NETINT Technologies, a leading ASIC-based video accelerator company, to deliver a new generation of highly efficient video infrastructure. By combining Advantech's VEGA series video edge servers with NETINT's ASIC-based Smart Video Processing Units (VPUs), the collaboration significantly increase streams-per-system, reduces total cost of ownership (TCO), and enables scalable, high-efficiency deployments across live streaming, broadcasting and video production.

Advantech’s VEGA Series sets a new benchmark for pro AV video servers, delivering high-performance, scalable playback and real-time content control for immersive visual experiences.

Powering High-Density, Efficient, and Reliable Video Infrastructure at Scale

As the video industry shifts toward efficiency-driven architecture, this partnership brings together Advantech's robust, 24/7 reliable server platforms and NETINT's VPU technology to redefine video infrastructure. The joint solution delivers exceptional streams-per-watt efficiency for video transcoding, along with consistent, deterministic performance, enabling more predictable capacity planning compared to traditional CPU- or GPU-based approaches.

At the core of NETINT's Quadra Mini Server platform solution is Advantech's VEGA-6321 platform. Powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and NETINT Quadra T1M M.2 module, the VEGA-6321 mini server supports up to real-time 20 live streams within a compact 1U half-rack form factor, which is ideal for mobile broadcasting and on-site media production. Equipped with three 2.5GbE ports and dual M.2 slots for Wi-Fi, it enables high-speed IP video transmission and seamless wired or wireless connectivity for mobile and remote operations.

The upcoming solution is the VEGA-7141 1U video server, a scalable, high-density platform designed for high-throughput and intensive video processing workloads. Leveraging advanced AMD EPYC™ 9005 series processors and supporting up to twelve NETINT Quadra T1U U.2 modules, the server delivers up to 384 simultaneous 1080p 30 FPS streams and supports 100GbE ST-2110 video over IP networking card for high-throughput transmission—–maximizing transcoding density while simplifying infrastructure planning and optimizing deployment efficiency for large-scale environments.

Advancing Large-Scale Streaming Infrastructure

"Advantech is proud to strengthen our position in the video industry alongside a valued AI VPU partner like NETINT," said Ted Feng, Senior Director at Advantech. "By combining our decades of system design expertise with NETINT's cutting-edge VPU acceleration, we are empowering customers to reduce infrastructure costs and achieve greater operational efficiency."

"As the market for cost effective live streaming encoders is exploding, we are happy to expand the reach of the VPU ecosystem with Advantech," said Randal Horne, CRO, at NETINT Technologies. "Together, Advantech and NETINT are delivering tightly integrated, high-performance solutions that redefine video encoding and processing economics enabling service providers to scale efficiently with industry-leading stream density per watt."

Built on over four decades of industrial design expertise, Advantech's VEGA platforms provide a reliable foundation for continuous 24/7 operation. Designed for modern video workflows, the joint solution enables broadcasters and service providers to scale seamlessly across the full pipeline—from acquisition to distribution—while reducing complexity and delivering high-density, cost-efficient performance.

Visit Advantech at NAB 2026

The solution will be showcased at NAB Show Las Vegas 2026. The VEGA-6321 is now available, while the VEGA-7141 is ready for testing. Advantech invites industry professionals and partners to connect for early engagement and collaboration opportunities. For more information, please visit Advantech's website：https://www.advantech.com/en/products/advanced-video-appliances

Date : April 18-22, 2026

Location : Las Vegas Convention Center

Booth : West Halls #W1625

About Advantech

Advantech's corporate vision is to enable an intelligent planet. The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the Edge Intelligence WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. (www.advantech.com)

SOURCE Advantech