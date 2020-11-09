Advantech to Showcase Industrial-Grade Servers Powered by NVIDIA GPUs and Designed for IoT and AI Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech Corporation, the leader in industrial computing systems, is demonstrating their newest short depth edge servers, GPU servers, software defined storage servers, carrier-grade servers, industrial-grade motherboards and chassis for AI and IoT applications at SuperComputing 2020 (SC20).

SC20, the well-known international conference for high performance computing (HPC), networking, storage, and analysis, brings together the top experts in the computational world. At this year's show, Advantech will be showcasing the latest short depth edge servers with 1U and 2U configurations that feature single or dual Intel® Xeon® scalable CPUs. Advantech's newest short depth edge servers are 17" deep with wide temperature support (from -5 to 55 Celsius) that can operate in limited spaces or extreme temperatures.

(Advantech's virtual booth at SC20: https://cdmcd.co/YYgP6g)

To respond to the growing demands of AI deep learning, Advantech will also demonstrate their NVIDIA GPU-powered servers at SC20. These servers feature 1U to 4U configurations, and are thermally optimized to support up to 10 NVIDIA Ⓡ V100 Tensor Core GPU cards to accelerate AI deep learning. NVIDIA® V100 Tensor Core is one of the most advanced data center GPUs ever built to accelerate AI, HPC, data science and graphics.

Advantech's storage-defined servers will also be showcased during SC20. They are designed specifically to empower cloud infrastructure on-premises with high-degree computational power. It features large volume memory and large storage capacity, 12/16 bays 3.5" or 24 bays 2.5" hot-swap NVMe/SAS/SATA drive supports, and versatile peripheral configurations.

As the leader in the industrial embedded industry, Advantech's servers and server-grade motherboards are built with longevity and revision control. Advantech also has a long history and experience at customization with low minimum order quantity requirements. To learn more about Advantech's industrial-grade servers, motherboard, and chassis, please visit www.advantech.com.

