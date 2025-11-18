Advantech to Showcase Scalable Edge Server Portfolio at Supercomputing 2025 (SC25)

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (stock code: 2395), a global leader in industrial edge servers and high-performance computing solutions, will attend Supercomputing 2025 (SC25) to unveil its full portfolio of edge server platforms. Emphasizing unparalleled scalability for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), Advantech's showcase will highlight cutting-edge GPU servers and server boards designed to accelerate AI model training, data analytics, and critical workloads at scale. From powerful GPU servers to live edge-AI demonstrations, Advantech is underscoring its commitment to empowering HPC deployments with scalable, reliable infrastructure.

Driving the Next Wave of AI and HPC with Scalable Server Solutions

At SC25, Advantech will introduce a range of edge server products spanning both Intel and AMD architectures. Each platform is engineered for maximum performance, expandability, and reliability in AI and HPC environments. Key product highlights include:

SKY-622G4 High-Density GPU Server: A 2U high-density GPU server built on the platform. It supports up to four dual-width GPU cards and is powered by dual Intel® Xeon® 6 processors for extreme compute throughput. This platform delivers improved ROI and faster time-to-market for AI infrastructure by enabling advanced use cases ranging from remote visualization to supercomputing at the edge. It supports up to four NVIDIA PCIe GPUs with bridge support, along with up to three or , providing a foundation for scalable AI clusters and HPC workloads.

ASMB-818 + HPC-7420 with SiMa.ai: A live edge AI inference system built on Advantech's ASMB-818 ATX server board paired with the HPC-7420 4U short-depth chassis. This platform is equipped with multiple SiMa.ai MLSoC™ AI accelerator cards, achieving an unprecedented real-time throughput of 80 video streams for AI analytics. The ASMB-818 board offers exceptional I/O and memory expansion — including 8 DDR5-5600 RDIMM slots and five PCIe 5.0 slots for add-in accelerators. By leveraging multiple low-power SiMa.ai MLSoC cards in one system, the demo showcases Advantech's ability to deliver massive parallel AI analysis (80 simultaneous video streams) at the edge with high energy efficiency and minimal latency. This edge AI solution highlights Advantech's leadership in delivering HPC-class inferencing performance in compact, field-deployable systems.

SKY-602E3 Tower GPU Server: A powerful yet space-efficient GPU server designed for environments that demand HPC performance in a compact form factor. The SKY-602E3 is driven by a single AMD EPYC™ 8004 Series processor and excels at supporting large language models (LLMs) for AI inference and training. It features four PCIe 5.0 x16 slots to provide high bandwidth for intensive tasks, or two PCIe x16 + four PCIe x8 for flexible expansion with additional GPUs or frame grabber cards. The half-width design of the SKY-602E3 makes it an excellent choice for workstation environments, delivering robust HPC and AI performance in a space-saving form factor.

SKY-641E3 GPU Server: Advantech's SKY-641E3 is a 4U GPU server optimized for edge deployments, offering a balanced power and thermal design suited for edge AI and HPC workloads. While it supports up to four GPU cards with a maximum TDP of 350W per GPU, it is not positioned as a top-tier high-density GPU system. Configurable with up to two AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series processors, the system can support up to 320 CPU cores, making it suitable for compute-intensive applications that benefit from high core counts rather than maximum GPU density. The SKY-641E3 provides a robust platform for edge-focused HPC workloads where scalability, stability, and thermal balance are key requirements.

ASMB-981: Rounding out the portfolio is Advantech's new ASMB-981, an enterprise-grade E-ATX server motherboard tailored for HPC and AI applications. The ASMB-981 supports dual AMD EPYC 9004/9005 Series processors, allowing extreme parallel processing. Engineered for heavy workloads, it features an expansive memory configuration and up to 6 PCIe 5.0 expansion slots to accommodate GPUs, high-speed networking, and NVMe storage. This board's high-throughput design and long-life reliability make it a perfect foundation for custom HPC servers and GPU clusters.

Through these offerings, Advantech positions itself as a leader in scalable AI and HPC infrastructure, delivering solutions that address the needs of both cutting-edge data centers and edge deployments.

Supercomputing 2025 takes place November 16–21, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri, and Advantech invites attendees to experience its latest innovations first-hand. Visit Advantech's booth at SC25 to see live demos of these HPC solutions and meet with Advantech experts. From AI model training to real-time edge analytics, Advantech's scalable server portfolio at SC25 demonstrates how the company is accelerating the future of AI and high-performance computing. Join Advantech at SC25 and discover how its HPC platforms can help drive your most demanding workloads into the future.

