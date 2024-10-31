Advantech Unveils AFE-R360: A Next-Generation AMR Solution with MIPI-CSI & GMSL Camera Integration Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra

TAIPEI, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in AIoT and Edge Computing, is thrilled to introduce the AFE-R360. The AFE-R360 focuses on Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) and robot market, designed to meet the evolving demands for vision sensors and performance. In a move that underscores its commitment to cutting-edge technology, Advantech successfully integrates MIPI-CSI and GMSL sensor technologies with x86 Intel® Core™ Ultra platform. This milestone marks a first in the industry, setting a new standard for performance and versatility in robotics. Additionally, AFE-R360 comes with Advantech Robotic Suite, which includes a ROS2-ready environment and AI tools, to streamline the development process and foster innovation in robotics.

The 1st GMSL Integration Solution Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra with RealSense™D457 Support

Advanced AI and Image Processing with the Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor

"With Support from Intel®, Advantech's AFE-R360, powered by Intel's Core Ultra processors, offers a powerful edge computing platform for complex robotic applications. Featuring an integrated GPU, NPU, MIPI-CSI (direct and GMSL) and Intel® RealSense™ Depth Camera D457 support, along with the Intel® OpenVINO™ toolkit, it delivers exceptional performance, with low power consumption and versatility for AI-driven tasks. This product is an ideal choice for building and deploying cutting-edge robotic solutions." -- Rajesh Kurusetty, Director of Product, Robotics

To process high-resolution images and conduct AI analysis, AFE-R360 harnesses the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor. Designed for efficiency, Intel® Core™ Ultra integrates an NPU and GPU, striking a perfect balance of performance and power usage, making AFE-R360 ideal for battery-powered mobile robots. The platform overall delivers 32 TOPS , enabling it to handle AI detection tasks and adapt to dynamic surroundings. For users requiring higher performance to run complex AI models, AFE-R360 also offers AI-scalability solutions, through an M.2 slot with a Hailo module, or USB4 interface MIOe-UMXM with A4500 MXM GPUs, boosting AI performance by up to 4 times.

1st Off-the-shelf MIPI & GMSL Solution Available on the Intel Platform

As industries increasingly rely on advanced imaging technologies, Advantech is excited to announce the integration of MIPI-CSI and GMSL technologies into AFE-R360. MIPI/GMSL technology allows uncompressed, high frame rate input with speeds up to 8 Gbps (4 lanes). In addition, GMSL transmits data over distances of up to 15 meters. AFE-R360 also comes with 3 USB-C and 3 Ethernet ports, designed to accommodate LiDar, ToF, and traditional RGB cameras, satisfying the needs of both new and existing technology in robotics.

While MIPI/GMSL interfaces provide higher bandwidth and lower latency, they also add complexity to driver development compared to standardized UVC camera drivers. Advantech initiated a partner alignment strategy, gathering together top-tier camera technology providers such as Intel® RealSense™, e-con Systems, Innodisk, and oToBrite to develop camera solutions for AFE-R360. Through these partnerships, we are thrilled to share our successful results and make our camera solutions available to customers.

"Advantech is proud to collaborate with Intel and camera vendors to strengthen our AMR solution. By incorporating MIPI and GMSL interfaces into AFE-R360, Advantech is committed to providing our customers with cutting-edge technology that meets the challenges of tomorrow. These interfaces not only enhance performance but also enable new possibilities in imaging applications across various industries." – James Wang, Director of Embedded Applications at Advantech

The AFE-R360DVK offers an efficient user experience as a MIPI and GMSL solution, with BIOS settings, camera drivers, Ubuntu OS, ROS2, and camera modules pre-installed and fully tested. This makes AFE-R360DVK an ideal choice for applications such as AMR, patrol robots, and smart transportation. The system is set to launch in October 2024.

Dedicated I/O and Expansion Designs for AMR

AFE-R360 is specifically designed to meet the precise I/O needs of AMRs, maximizing space and efficiency by integrating necessary I/O directly into a compact 3.5" SBC.

Key Features:

I/O Configuration:

2 x CAN FD ports for battery and motor control.

4 x RS-232/422/485 UART ports for various robotic and vehicle sensors.

Up to 7 x USB and 3 x LAN ports to support RGB cameras, LiDAR, and IMU.

DC-in 12–24V to accommodate diverse charging configurations.

Expansion Capabilities:

4 x M.2 expansion slots for flexible configurations.

Wireless connectivity options via M.2 E-Key and B-Key, supporting 4G/5G/Wi-Fi. The inclusion of the Advantech AIW module ensures to support fast roaming feature.

2 x M.2 M-Key slots to support RAID, providing substantial storage capacity for image and sensor data.

M.2 Hailo module expansion for an additional 26 TOPS of NPU performance, enhancing capabilities for advanced AI applications.

1 x USB4 support for MXM GPU card expansion, through MIOe-UMXM.

AFE-R360's comprehensive I/O design guarantees versatile and upgradable performance for AMRs across a variety of scenarios.

Streamline AMR Development with the Advantech Robotic Suite

The development process for an R&D team can be lengthy and arduous. Advantech aims to accelerate this journey by offering innovative and seamless software solutions for AMR development teams. Our verified ROS environment, APIs, and AI tools in Advantech Robotic Suite, streamline key AMR functions such as vehicle control, navigation, SLAM, and pallet barcode recognition, allowing customers to begin robotic development more easily and quickly. AFE-R360 is now available for order.

To learn more information about AFE-R360, please visit here.

To learn more AMR and robotic solutions from Advantech, please visit here.

