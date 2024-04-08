Advantech Unveils Cutting-Edge GPU Card with Intel® Arc™ A380E at Embedded World 2024

TAIPEI, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (2395.TW), a global leader in intelligent IoT systems and embedded platforms, is excited to announce the EAI-3101, a brand-new industrial PCIe GPU card powered by the Intel® Arc™ A380E, built for 5-year longevity. Featuring 128 Intel Xe matrix AI engines, this GPU card delivers outstanding AI computing power of 5.018 TFLOPS, surpassing the capabilities of the NVIDIA T1000, 2 times over. With ray-tracing technology and Intel XeSS AI-upscaling, the EAI-3101 supports up to 8K UHD resolution and achieves a 50% enhancement in graphics performance over the NVIDIA T1000.

Advantech EAI-3101

To aid in quickly realizing Vision AI, Advantech provides the Edge AI SDK, a rapid AI development toolkit compatible with Intel® OpenVINO, which can process the same workload in 40% less time. This groundbreaking graphics solution, with optimized thermal design and an auto smart fan, is specially engineered for image processing and AI acceleration across gaming, medical analysis, and video surveillance. Advantech will demonstrate the EAI-3101 GPU card from April 9th to 11th at the Embedded World 2024(Hall 3, booth no. 339) in Nuremberg, Germany.

Optimized Performance with Superior AI Computing

Harnessing the capabilities of Intel® Deep Link technologies to optimize workloads and power sharing among Intel® Integrated GPUs and Arc™ GPUs, the EAI-3101 provides 5.018 TFLOPS of AI computing power. This GPU card works perfectly with Advantech systems and main boards such as the DPX-S455, AIMB-278, and ARK-3534 to deliver maximum value and optimized performance for diverse applications.

Unleash Versatile Applications with Seamless Integration

The EAI-3101 graphics solution is equipped with four DP1.4a outputs and supports EDID display for gaming casinos, delivering up to 8K UHD resolution with Intel® XeSS AI-upscaling technology for medical analysis, and providing rich media codecs and software APIs, including the latest AV1/VP9/DirectX, unlocking a new era of visual computing possibilities.

Swiftly Configure a Reliable AI Development Environment

Optimize your AI development with the Advantech Edge AI SDK and Intel® OpenVINO toolkits, where we provide inference benchmark evaluation, runtime SDK integration, model conversion, and technical consulting services, accelerating AI inference applications across Windows 11/10 and Ubuntu 22.04 OS from AI development to deployment.

The EAI-3101 graphics card will be displayed at the Advantech booth (3-339) at Embedded World 2024. This solution will be available in May 2024. For more information, please contact your regional sales team or visit www.advantech.com.

SOURCE Advantech