AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions Acquires Professional Management Inc.

"As healthcare becomes a more challenging environment for specialty physicians with compliance regulations, performance based reimbursement models, and increasing market competition, they are looking for companies that can provide a full range of revenue cycle management and analytical solutions for their practices," said David Langsam, President, and CEO of AdvantEdge. "PMI's footprint and long standing reputation as an exceptional billing service for hospital-based specialties makes this combination a great fit for AdvantEdge as we continue to execute our growth plan, and for PMI and its clients as the healthcare eco-system becomes even more complex, sophisticated and technology dependent."

"AdvantEdge and PMI share a deep commitment to Client FirstSM service and collecting the most reimbursement that our clients are legally and ethically entitled too," said Dave Nicholson, former President of Professional Management Inc. and now Executive Vice President with AdvantEdge. "The strategic decision to align our company with AdvantEdge was about expanding our resources to enhance that commitment to excellence. With AdvantEdge's expertise across all aspects of revenue cycle management, interfacing with EMRs, clinical information platforms, and their web-based business analytics reporting tools, AdvantEdge Analytics, we'll be able to strengthen and expand our combined range of services, resources, and expertise."

About AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions

AdvantEdge is recognized as one of the top 10 billing, coding, and practice management companies in the U.S., with more than 800 employees, collecting over $1 billion annually for physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, behavioral health agencies and large office-based medical groups. AdvantEdge has added value to physician practices and healthcare organizations through its billing, coding, practice management, and business analytics solutions for over 50 years. AdvantEdge's clients enjoy improved financial results through its tailored services, robust technology and actionable business intelligence and reporting tools. AdvantEdge's promise: More money faster, Client-First Service, Compliance, Privacy & Security and anytime anywhere access to data and information. AdvantEdge's investors include Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) and Founders Equity. For more information about AdvantEdge, please visit our website at www.ahsrcm.com, follow us on Twitter at @DoctorBilling and on LinkedIn.

