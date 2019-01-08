Advantia Health Expands Leadership Team With Mary Langowski And Nathan Barbour

ROSSLYN, Va., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Advantia Health announced two additions to its executive team. Mary Langowski has joined the company's board of directors and Nathan Barbour has assumed the role of Advantia's Chief Growth Officer. Advantia Health is transforming healthcare by building an ecosystem of providers and resources that support women in their own health and that of their families. With more than 140 providers across Maryland, Virginia and soon Washington, D.C., Advantia Health currently provides convenient, coordinated and quality care to more than 250,000 patients in the greater Washington metropolitan area.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Mary and Nathan to our team," said Sean Glass, Founder and CEO of Advantia Health. "With the rapid expansion of our practices and partnerships over the last four years, 2019 will be a year of tremendous growth. Both Mary and Nathan's deep expertise in healthcare will be invaluable as we continue to improve the quality of the services we provide and ensure our patients receive the care they need to achieve sound health."

Mary Langowski joins Advantia Health's board of directors, having previously served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer at CVS Health. At CVS, Langowski played an instrumental role in facilitating the organization's evolution to a health care company and led the foundational work for the Aetna acquisition. Prior to CVS Health, Langowski led the health care and global food divisions at DLA Piper, and has served in senior roles in both state and federal government. In addition to Advantia Health, she serves on the boards of BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy and Solera Health.

"Given the many demands in their lives, healthcare should be navigable, convenient and tailored to a woman's unique needs. Advantia Health's innovative care model is simplifying and streamlining the healthcare experience for women. I'm also thrilled to join the team as they expand to provide unmatched value to payers and employers by reducing healthcare costs and increasing quality for women," said Langowski.

Barbour joins Advantia Health from Evolent Health, a publicly-traded provider of value-based care technology and services, where he served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. In his five years at Evolent, Barbour built and led the company's Corporate Development team focused on M&A, strategic partnerships, and innovative pricing and risk structures. Prior to Evolent, Barbour served as Vice President at the boutique investment banking firm Croft & Bender, where he managed all aspects of sell-side and buy-side M&A and capital raising advisory transactions for growth companies, with a primary focus on the healthcare sector. He also served as a Partner at Croft & Bender's affiliated private equity fund, C&B Capital.

"The current healthcare landscape presents a tremendous opportunity for aligning providers to improve the quality, convenience, and cost through innovative solutions around value-based care. I'm excited to join Sean and his entrepreneurial team at Advantia Health to change the way healthcare is delivered to women and their families," commented Barbour.

About Advantia Health

Advantia Health is a fast-growing innovative healthcare company focused on women's health and the role women play as "chief medical officer" of their families. Advantia's Woman's Health Hub model, which physically and clinically integrates primary care, behavioral health and other commonly utilized services into its OB/GYN practices, provides high quality coordinated services to meet women's needs conveniently and at lower cost. Technology and an innovative care model enable Advantia physicians and allied health professionals to thrive in a fast changing healthcare environment while retaining the culture and benefits of independent private practice. Learn more at www.advantiahealth.com.

