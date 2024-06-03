Advantice Health Appoints Duda Kertesz as New CEO

Former J&J Executive to Accelerate Growth and Innovation for Advantice Health Portfolio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantice Health, a leading consumer skin health company headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, today announced the appointment of Duda Kertesz as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A seasoned executive and consumer packaged goods strategist, Kertesz brings over 30 years of leadership experience driving organizational transformation, innovation and profitable growth for iconic brands.

"We are thrilled to welcome Duda as our new CEO during this exciting time for Advantice Health," said Gary Downing, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Her track record of turning vision into action, empowering high-performance teams, and challenging the status quo makes her the ideal leader to accelerate our growth trajectory. Under Duda's direction, our leading brands of AmLactin, Kerasal and Triple Paste are poised for tremendous expansion."

Most recently, Kertesz served as President, U.S. Skin Health & Beauty for Johnson & Johnson, leading the $3.5 billion portfolio of iconic skincare, haircare and baby brands including Neutrogena, Aveeno and OGX. Prior to that, she held successive President roles of increasing scope, including President of U.S. Oral, Wound and Baby Care and President of Johnson & Johnson Consumer business in Brazil.

"I am honored and energized to join Advantice Health at this pivotal juncture," said Kertesz. "With its powerful brands addressing critical consumer needs, coupled with an exceptional team, Advantice has a remarkable runway for growth. I look forward to partnering with the Board and the entire organization to unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and deliver outstanding results."

A transformational leader, Kertesz is recognized for her extensive Global experience in Consumer Goods, specifically in Beauty and Personal care categories, and in building strategies that deliver top-and-bottom-line growth in highly competitive categories. Her expertise spans organizational growth strategies, performance improvement, P&L reengineering, leading positive organizational change, and building new capabilities to win. Kertesz currently serves on the Board of Directors for Natura & Co. and was previously recognized by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) as a Luminary, by Latina Style Magazine as one of the Top five corporate Latina executives of the year, and by Forbes as one of the 15 most powerful women in Brazil.

About Advantice Health

Advantice Health, a portfolio company of TA Associates, is pioneering consumer healthcare dedicated to advancing skin health through science-backed solutions. With trusted brands like AmLactin, Kerasal, Triple Paste, Dermoplast, New Skin and Emtrix, Advantice offers innovative products across skin care, baby care, women's health and first aid categories. Advantice believes everyone deserves skin wellness and confidence. The company's mission is to provide accessible, tailored skin care solutions for diverse consumer needs worldwide. The Advantice brands are available in over 50,000 U.S. retail locations and online.

