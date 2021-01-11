Advantus Corp. Acquires Art 101

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantus Corp., a privately-held manufacturer of consumer, commercial, and durable goods, announces it has acquired Art 101, a premier designer and manufacturer of art sets and supplies. As part of the agreement, Advantus will acquire both the Dallas, Texas and Hong Kong operations.

Over the past decade, Art 101 has earned an excellent reputation for quality creative tools and art supplies for artists of all ages and experience levels. Best known for its extensive art sets, Art 101 also offers a variety of DIY kits, paints, brush pens, markers, and colored pencils. "Advantus is an ideal home for us," said Rett Hardin, President and Co-Founder of Art 101. "Their diverse customer base will allow us to continue on our path to bring innovative products to market and grow our business."

Kevin Carpenter, President of Advantus, says that the company intends on expanding on Art 101's success. "This is an exciting new chapter in the growth of Advantus," says Carpenter. "We are thrilled to add Rett and his team to the Advantus family."

The Art 101 team will continue to operate from Dallas, Texas and Hong Kong. "Customers can expect a seamless transition and the same quality product and service they have experienced with Art 101," says Erica Maron, Executive Vice President of the Craft and Hobby Division of Advantus Corp.

With product lines whose histories stretch back to 1878, Advantus Corp. is a diverse consumer products company comprised of five operating divisions, each containing a family of brands. From its 600,000 square feet of owned domestic manufacturing and warehousing capacity and over 100 manufacturing and distribution partners worldwide, Advantus manufactures and distributes its products to a diverse group of retail partners.

