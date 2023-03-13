Advantus Corp. Acquires Charles Leonard, Inc.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantus Corp., a privately-held manufacturer of consumer, commercial, and durable goods, announced today that it has acquired Charles Leonard, Inc., a leading provider of school, office and art supplies.

"We are very excited to welcome Charles Leonard to the Advantus family," said Kevin Carpenter, President of Advantus. "Charles Leonard's products are a great complement to our existing portfolio, and we look forward to continuing serving their customers with the high level of quality and service they have come to expect."

"It's time to turn over the reins to a company that can carry our name forward with pride," said David Hirsch, President of Charles Leonard, Inc. "This acquisition is a perfect match and we are thrilled to be able to continue our commitment to providing a broad range of creative, quality products to our customers."

Rooted in the office products industry, Advantus has acquired over twenty companies in various product categories. "Advantus' strategy has always been growth and continuous improvement. The acquisition of Charles Leonard keeps us on our growth path and enhances our competitive position," said Kevin Carpenter, President of Advantus Corp.

About Advantus Corp.

With product lines whose histories stretch back to 1878, Advantus Corp. is a diverse consumer products company with five operating divisions, each containing a family of brands. From its 600,000 square feet of owned domestic manufacturing and warehousing capacity and over 100 manufacturing and distribution partners worldwide, Advantus manufactures and distributes its products to a diverse group of retail partners. Visit Advantus.com for additional company information.

