Advantus Corp. Completes Asset Purchase of Victory Light

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantus Corp., a privately-held manufacturer of consumer, commercial, and durable goods, announces it has acquired specific assets of Victory Light USA LLC, a designer and developer of office and decor products, including home and office lighting, document frames and clocks.

Based in Franklin Park, Illinois, the purchase of Victory Light further increases Advantus's market presence in the Office Product channel. "The addition of Victory Light further diversifies and expands our extensive office products portfolio," said Kevin Carpenter, President of Advantus Corp. "I have every confidence Advantus will be an excellent steward of the legacy our team has worked to build over the past twenty-two years. The synergies between the two companies makes Advantus the ideal partner to guide Victory's next chapter of growth and success," said Peter Koehler, President of Victory Light.

Victory Light will continue operating out of Franklin Park temporarily. Over the next few months, operations will move to Advantus corporate headquarters in Jacksonville, FL. "We look forward to integrating Victory Light and will work diligently to provide a seamless transition and maintain the level of service our customers have grown to expect," said Harry Chernek, Executive Vice-President of the Office Products division of Advantus.

With product lines whose histories stretch back to 1878, Advantus Corp. is a diverse consumer products company comprised of five operating divisions, each containing a family of brands. From its 600,000 square feet of owned domestic manufacturing and warehousing capacity and over 100 manufacturing and distribution partners worldwide, Advantus manufactures and distributes its products to a diverse group of retail partners.

