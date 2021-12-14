Advantus Corp. Continues Growth Path with Artistic Products, LLC Acquisition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantus Corp., a privately-held manufacturer of consumer, commercial, and durable goods, announces that it has acquired certain assets of Artistic Products LLC, including the Artistic, NuDell, and Timekeeper brands.

Rooted in the office products industry, Advantus has acquired over twenty companies in various product categories. "Advantus' strategy has always been growth and continuous improvement. The acquisition of Artistic Products keeps us on our growth path and enhances our competitive position in the office products channel," said Kevin Carpenter, President of Advantus Corp. "Advantus' long history and stellar reputation in the office products industry have always aligned with our values. These core brands will continue to flourish under new leadership," said Rich Leifer, CEO of Artistic Products, LLC. Artistic will retain all other product lines, including Softalk and LED signs, and continue to operate out of Hauppauge, New York, under a new name.

About Advantus Corp.

With product lines whose histories stretch back to 1878, Advantus Corp. is a diverse consumer products company with five operating divisions, each containing a family of brands. From its 600,000 square feet of owned domestic manufacturing and warehousing capacity and over 100 manufacturing and distribution partners worldwide, Advantus manufactures and distributes its products to a diverse group of retail partners. Visit Advantus.com for additional company information.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Advantus Corp.

Rana Coggins

Vice President of Sales Administration & Marketing

904.415.1039

[email protected]

