ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Comments on CMA Supplemental Statement of Objections

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. ("ADVANZ PHARMA" or "the Company") (TSX:ADVZ), an international specialty pharmaceutical company focused on helping innovate, shape and grow the specialty, off-patent sector in Europe so that patients can continue to access high quality medicines, today commented on the issuance by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (the "CMA") of a Supplemental Statement of Objections ("SSO") to the Company and the former owners of the Company's International segment, Hg Capital and Cinven, in relation to the pricing of Liothyronine in the United Kingdom between January 2009 and July 2017.

A SSO is generally provided by the CMA where it wishes to provide new or alternative grounds to those contained in its Statement of Objection ("SO") to explain its preliminary view that a competition law infringement may have occurred. It is a provisional view, not a final decision.

The Company commented: "We are committed to ensuring continued access to high quality, off-patent medicines for patients in the UK and provide many medicines which offer significant savings to the NHS. We take competition law very seriously and do not believe that competition law has been infringed. The pricing of Liothyronine has been conducted transparently with the Department of Health (DH) in the UK over a period of 10 years, with price increases notified in advance and implemented only after approval from the DH. Over that time, the Company has made significant investment in this medicine to ensure its continued availability for patients in the UK to the specifications required by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). We will review the CMA's updated position as set out in its SSO, and will be responding to it in detail. We continue to work co-operatively with the CMA as it proceeds with its investigation."

Today's SSO includes matters that pre-date the Company's ownership of its International segment which it acquired from Cinven and certain other sellers as a result of its transaction to purchase Amdipharm Mercury Limited ("AMCo"), which closed on October 21, 2015.

The two former owners of AMCo, Cinven and Hg Capital, are also named in the investigation.

The CMA investigation into Liothyronine commenced in October 2016 . The CMA issued a SO on November 21, 2017 , and the Company responded to it on April 20, 2018 . During 2018, the CMA discontinued investigations into four other products of the Company.

Although the UK generics regulatory system is based on free pricing, the DH has various powers to intervene in relation to the price of any non-branded generics under Scheme M (of which ADVANZ PHARMA is a member) and various NHS Acts.

The pricing of Liothyronine has been conducted transparently with the DH in the UK over a period of 10 years, and from 2011, the Company notified the DH of all price increases in relation to Liothyronine in advance and only implemented them after approval had been obtained from the DH.

Over that time, the Company made significant investment in this medicine to ensure its continued availability for patients in the UK to the specifications required by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), both to the medicine and in the manufacturing operations.

The CMA has reduced its period of alleged infringement, changing it from 2007-Jul 2017 to Jan 2009-July 2017.

to Jan 2009- . The Company provides many medicines offering significant savings to the NHS with approximately 25 per cent of its UK medicines selling at or below cost.

In a highly competitive market, the price of medicines can increase or decrease due to a number of factors, namely

or due to a number of factors, namely the number of competitors in the market



global demand



cost of raw materials



cost of manufacturing



new regulatory requirements driving up costs such as serialisation



fluctuations in exchange rates



generic companies being unwilling to carry on selling unprofitable products or exiting the market driving down competition



supply constraints/shortages

The UK generics industry is highly competitive, generating approx. £13 billioni savings each year, making it one of the most cost-effective healthcare reimbursement schemes in Europe .

