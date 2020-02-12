ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited Comments on CMA Supplemental Statement of Objections Related to Hydrocortisone Tablets

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited ("ADVANZ PHARMA" or "the Company") (TSX: ADVZ), a global pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients and healthcare providers around the world with enhanced access to high quality, niche-established medicines, today commented on the issuance by the UK Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") of a Supplemental Statement of Objections ("SSO") in relation to the supply of hydrocortisone tablets in the UK.

In the SSO, the CMA has consolidated three investigations variously involving Accord UK (formerly Actavis UK and Auden McKenzie), Waymade and AMCo (the former name of a division of ADVANZ PHARMA).

A SSO is a provisional statement by the CMA that it considers that a competition infringement may have occurred. It is not a decision or a finding.

The Company commented: "We are committed to ensuring continued access to high-quality, off-patent medicines for patients in the UK and provide many medicines which offer significant savings to the NHS. We take competition law very seriously and do not believe that competition law has been infringed."

The CMA's decision today to consolidate three different investigations, that are both separate and factually distinct, is unprecedented.

Further, with respect to the investigation into ADVANZ PHARMA's subsidiary division, formerly known as AMCo, the CMA's provisional finding in the SSO appears to be substantially the same as the provisional finding that the CMA made in a Statement of Objections ("SO") almost three years ago, in March 2017.

In May 2017, the Company made written submissions that the CMA had misunderstood the facts of the case and that no infringement had occurred. An oral hearing took place in July 2017 before the CMA's Case Decision Group who decided not to progress that case to an infringement finding.

The Company continued: "Nothing has changed from our perspective. Despite the almost three years that have elapsed, we will continue to cooperate fully with the CMA. We will review its provisional position and will respond in detail to explain again that we consider that the CMA is wrong in its assessment."

The CMA commented: "No conclusion should be drawn at this stage that there has been an infringement of competition law. The parties have the opportunity to make written and oral representations in response to the SSO. The CMA will carefully consider such representations, and the evidence as a whole, before any final decision is taken as to whether competition law has in fact been infringed."

The SSO issued today includes matters that pre-date ADVANZ PHARMA's ownership of the International segment, formerly known as AMCo. ADVANZ PHARMA acquired the International segment as a result of its transaction to purchase Amdipharm Mercury Limited from Cinven Partners LLP ("Cinven") and certain other sellers, which closed on October 21, 2015.

The SSO is also addressed to Cinven as the ultimate parent company of AMCo from January 1, 2013 until October 20, 2015.

