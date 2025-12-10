Advarra Expands Study Collaboration Solution, Connecting Leading Clinical Trial Technology Partners to Simplify Site Access

More than 225,000 study team members already rely on Study Collaboration solution to simplify startup workflows and plan and track enrollment. By extending its secure access framework to partner applications, Advarra is building on that momentum, further reducing administrative burden and simplifying how study teams move between the tools they use every day.

"Clinical research is already complex for sites; accessing the technologies needed to conduct it shouldn't be," said Brian Hart, chief technology officer at Advarra. "By creating an industry-wide 'digital front door,' Advarra is stewarding operational excellence, bringing together important study tools through one centralized entry point. Those already credentialed across Advarra's eIRB platform and CTMS solutions for sites and institutions can use the same credentials to log into partner applications—making access easier and security stronger."

Across the research ecosystem, sites are routinely provisioned into multiple systems for different studies, creating fragmented access, password fatigue, and onboarding delays. In a 2023 Advarra survey of more than 500 sites, 55% cited setup and training of sponsor technology as their greatest startup burden, and nearly 70% reported six or more logins per study. These compounding steps slow feasibility, stall enrollment, and pull site staff away from patient-facing work.

Advarra's expanded partner network unites leading research technologies within a vendor-agnostic, single sign-on (SSO) access point—simplifying how sites connect to the systems they use across studies, including EDC, eConsent, IRT/RTSM, eCOA, payments, and patient engagement. Through their organization's identity provider (IdP), users access Advarra's Study Collaboration solution and launch connected applications without re-entering credentials.

The result is a truly site-centric experience that reduces bottlenecks, improves adoption and consistency, and provides a clear, consolidated view of study-specific systems. Sites retain control over access and permissions, strengthening security posture and auditability, streamlining onboarding and offboarding through centralized directories, and reducing phishing and password-reset risk.

"At YPrime, we've seen firsthand how juggling multiple systems across studies can slow teams down and disrupt the flow of trial operations," added Mike Hughes, chief product and operations officer at YPrime. "Connecting our eCOA and IRT technologies with Advarra's Study Collaboration solution gives research teams a single access point—a trusted home base—empowering sites to focus more on participants and research outcomes."

About Advarra

Advarra breaks the silos that impede clinical research, aligning patients, sites, sponsors, and CROs in a connected ecosystem to accelerate trials. Advarra is number one in research review services, a leader in site and sponsor technology, and is trusted by the top 50 global biopharma sponsors, top 20 CROs, and 50,000 site investigators worldwide. Advarra solutions improve collaboration, transparency, and compliance to optimize study design and operations. With unmatched trial operations data, and an ongoing investment in AI innovation, Advarra continues to reimagine what's possible in clinical research. For more information, visit advarra.com.

SOURCE Advarra