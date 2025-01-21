Advarra Introduces Comprehensive Solution to Accelerate Study Startup and Improve Collaboration on Clinical Trials

Proven technology powers end-to-end solution designed to streamline site activation workflows, improve engagement, and optimize visibility among trial stakeholders

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra , the market leader in regulatory review solutions and clinical research technology, today unveiled its Study Collaboration solution to accelerate study startup by automating workflows, improving real-time visibility, and fostering seamless collaboration and engagement among research stakeholders.

The new offering combines the Longboat technology acquired by Advarra in 2020, which now has over 225,000 users, with Advarra's study startup delivery program and industry-adopted single sign-on capabilities. The Advarra Study Collaboration solution is provided by clinical trial sponsors and CROs to research sites to enable seamless collaboration on critical processes such as feasibility assessments, document exchange, site training, milestone tracking, and enrollment planning to shorten the time from site selection to recruitment. The solution includes two products, Advarra Study Startup (SSU) and Advarra Enroll, which work seamlessly together to guide study teams through the site activation process and improve enrollment planning and tracking during study startup and throughout trial conduct. The solution is supported by a multi-year technology investment aimed at further improving site activation speed and compliance.

"Study startup remains one of the most challenging aspects of clinical trials, and it takes time to progress through every milestone—from site identification and feasibility to ethics reviews, contract negotiations, and site training," said Ashley Davidson, vice president, product lead - sponsor tech strategy at Advarra. "Manual information exchange and disconnected systems often hinder coordination and visibility, creating delays that can cascade through the clinical trial timeline. Addressing these inefficiencies is critical to achieving enrollment goals, especially when 80% of trials fail to enroll patients on time."

Davidson continued: "Our Study Collaboration solution represents a natural progression for Advarra, building on our role as a trusted partner to over 50,000 monthly research site users of our clinical trial management technology across more than 17,000 facilities. By automating workflows and integrating site activation processes such as regulatory submissions, document management, and training, we're reducing redundancies and saving valuable time. These enhancements strengthen collaboration between stakeholders, improve compliance, and accelerate research timelines, ultimately helping to bring new treatments to patients faster."

Study Collaboration sets study teams up for success by providing a centralized, real-time view of activation and enrollment progress across all sites. The solution uniquely allows sites and sponsor study teams to access the entire startup workflow using their own credentials, reducing administrative burden and improving engagement.

"Parexel is continuously enhancing our collaboration with investigative sites to accelerate study startup timelines and reduce burden on their staff," said Deb Tatton, Parexel's president, global clinical and data operations. "Advarra's technology has played an important role in supporting these efforts and consolidating multiple site tasks into one streamlined integrated system —including study training, document exchange, communication, and visit guidance — providing sites access via 'Advarra One' single sign-on, which has been widely adopted by the clinical research community."

According to Nancy Cleverley, senior vice president of operations management at the Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR), a leading network of clinical research sites, Study Collaboration offers more efficient and engaging study training that site staff actively want to complete. Additionally, automated workflows, including document routing between sponsors' eTMF (electronic trial master file) systems and sites' eISF (electronic investigator site file) platforms, save time and reduce redundancies. By integrating these processes, study teams can focus on accelerating activation milestones and meeting enrollment goals.

"The interoperability of Advarra's technologies simplifies our study startup workflows, which is especially important for industry trials that require a lot of coordination with sponsors and CROs," said Denise Snyder, associate dean of clinical research at Duke University School of Medicine. "By removing redundancies in study startup activities, we save time and shorten our activation timelines."

Attendees at the SCOPE Summit, February 3–6, 2025, are invited to learn more about Advarra's Study Collaboration solution at Booth #1003.

About Advarra

Advarra breaks the silos that impede clinical research, aligning patients, sites, sponsors, and CROs in a connected ecosystem to accelerate trials. Advarra is number one in research review services, site and sponsor technology, and clinical trial experience software and is trusted by the top 50 global biopharma sponsors, top 20 CROs, and 50,000 site investigators worldwide. Advarra solutions enable collaboration, transparency, and speed needed to optimize trial operations, ensure patient safety and engagement, and reimagine clinical research while improving compliance. For more information, visit advarra.com .

SOURCE Advarra