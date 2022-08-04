Advata Promotes Corinne Stroum and Jamie Snell to Leadership Team

Advata accelerates growth and expands various departments

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advata , an advanced analytics software company, announces the promotions of Corinne Stroum and Jamie Snell as the two newest members of the company's leadership team. Stroum and Snell have been selected to serve as the Senior Vice President, Head of Product, and Chief Customer Success Officer, respectively. With more than four decades of collective experience in the industry, Stroum and Snell will continue to support Advata in greater capacities as the company pursues the transformation of healthcare management and operations through technology.

Corinne Stroum (left) and Jamie Snell have been selected to serve as the Senior Vice President, Head of Product, and Chief Customer Success Officer, respectively.

"Our Advata family is thrilled to see Corinne and Jamie step into these roles and welcome them to our core leadership team," said Julie Rezek, Advata CEO. "Both are strategic drivers and devoted forces for the company. From the company's inception, they have been committed to improving as well as developing our customer experience, our products, and solving the needs of our customers in the healthcare space."

Stroum is the Senior Vice President, Head of Product. She will drive Advata's product direction, innovating on market opportunities and customer pain points to deliver best-in-class technology. She leads an organization of product managers, user researchers, and user experience designers. With more than a decade of experience in the healthcare IT industry, she is a subject matter expert on the data footprint of healthcare, both clinical and claims-based. Alongside her full-time work, Stroum taught evening classes on healthcare analytics through the University of Washington in 2020 and 2021. Most recently, Stroum was named a Game Changer by Providence, an Advata investor and customer. She has collaborated on six patent applications in healthcare data processing and analytics. Ahead of Advata's integration, Stroum led KenSci's Utilization and Cost product portfolio.

In her new role as the Chief Customer Success Officer, Snell will guide the implementation of our products to achieve the optimum customer experience at Advata. She is also focused on scaling out a best-in-class support operations team. As a customer advocate, she leads a team that focuses on and builds a 360-view of the customer, ultimately understanding each organization's needs, satisfaction, and overall experience. With more than a dozen years of leadership experience, Snell has partnered with Advata's most strategic accounts to strengthen foundations and investments by working diligently with healthcare executives to align operational goals with front-line staff. Prior to Advata, Snell served KenSci as Vice President of Operations and Engineering, dedicated to building out the organization's first integration platform that helped healthcare organizations and providers consume real-time data into a common analytics model.

In addition to Stroum and Snell's leadership promotions, Advata has expanded departments throughout the company adding more than a half dozen new full-time employees, including two new directors: Ken Halaby as Product Director, Population Health and Kristan Henderson as Director, Channel Partnerships. Other new hires fill roles within engineering, strategy, operations, and human resources. Although the company just launched in June , Advata is already planning to continue expanding several departments to address ongoing challenges faced throughout the healthcare industry and provide advanced data analytics, transforming healthcare management and operations by reducing costs, optimizing patient care, and increasing team efficiency.

About Advata Inc.

Advata is on a mission to provide advanced analytics that transform healthcare management and operations. With a bedrock of data science research as its foundation, the company develops solutions rooted in a unifying platform driven by responsible artificial intelligence (AI) to improve clinical care, hospital operations, and population health. With a strong healthcare heritage, Advata leverages the collective institutional intelligence and technological contributions from its six legacy companies: KenSci, Colburn Hill Group, Alphalytics, Lumedic, Quiviq, and MultiScale. To learn more, visit advata.com .

