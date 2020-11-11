Advatix announces the addition of another West Point Graduate, Ramon Grado, as the Senior Director of Customer, Veterans make up 35% of the Advatix Leadership team

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 2nd, Advatix onboarded Ramon Grado, Senior Director of Customer Solutions. Ramon graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY. He was commissioned as an Infantry Officer earning his Airborne Wings and Ranger designation. Over the last 18 years, Ramon has helped transform businesses with hardware, software, and digital services solutions using IoT, Big Data, SaaS, and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) for risk mitigation. Ramon also has a Master of International Business degree from the University of Saint Thomas. Ramon joins other veterans and fellow West Pointers Jeff Helms, Vice President of Operations and Joe Barber, Director of Business Analytics.

"We are very excited to have Ramon join our leadership team," said Manish Kapoor, Founder and CEO of Advatix. "He adds to the long list of veterans who play key roles in the shaping of Advatix's on-going success. I want to take this opportunity and thank all our veterans for their service to our nation."

Advatix Inc., is one of the world's leading providers of eCommerce Supply Chain Consulting and Technology solutions. Advatix has helped numerous companies expedite growth and scale profitably using Advatix's depth of domain knowledge, industry leading technology platforms, and the 'boots-on-the-ground' operational leadership.

Vice President of Operations Solutions at Advatix, Tom Baker, a 'Top Gun' trained Naval Aviator who served in the US Navy for 20 years says, "The focus on hiring veterans is happening organically. Advatix focuses on boots-on-the-ground execution and we need professionals who have a high bias for action, are very hands-on, know how to get around obstacles, and understand the intricacies of change management. We take a great deal of pride and ownership leading our clients to the next level, and military veterans are a perfect fit for the Advatix model of servant-oriented leadership."

Veteran's Day: More than 100 Years of Celebration

The first observed Veterans Day took place on November 11, 1919, on the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally named "Armistice Day," Veterans Day became a US national holiday beginning in 1938. Today, November 11th is a day we set aside to recognize all those who have served our country in the various armed services, both in times of war and peace.

As we surpass 100 years of Veterans Day celebrations and continue to honor those who have served, it is important to consider and recognize the valuable contributions our veterans make to the workforce and the companies that hire them.

John Cordova, Vice President of Talent Solutions and a US Army veteran says, "Hiring veterans is a noble endeavor worthy of pursuing. It is also a smart and productive business strategy. Savvy, successful business leaders recognize the value that veterans bring to their organizations. Whether it is the accelerated learning curve veterans display, their ability to learn new skills and concepts quickly, the focus on teamwork within diverse groups, the ability to perform under pressure, or their proven leadership qualities, veterans are valuable contributors to the workforce – a true and significant return on investment."

As we approach another Veterans Day celebration, lets pause to remember the veterans that have proudly served our country and, the companies that seek out and employ them! Thank you all.

