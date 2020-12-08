Advatix hires Mike Indresano as CEO of Europe, and SVP of Global Operations Strategy

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1st, Advatix onboarded Mike Indresano to lead the charge for expansion in Europe while also serving as SVP for Global Operations Strategy.

Prior to joining Advatix, Mike served Walmart eCommerce as SVP of Operations Strategy. Before that at Amazon, Mike was VP of Amazon Transportation Services where he deployed Amazon's Middle Mile operations worldwide and made 7 day/week delivery possible. A logistics veteran, Mike also served as VP of Operations at FedEx SmartPost.

"I am thrilled to have Mike join Advatix's mission to help our eCommerce customers scale up operations. I have watched firsthand Mike lead massive transformations at Amazon, Walmart and FedEx. He is one of the eCommerce industry's top leaders, a wealth of knowledge and experience, and adds to Advatix's unique ability to help eCommerce businesses," said Manish Kapoor, Founder and CEO of Advatix.

Advatix Inc., is one of the world's leading providers of eCommerce Supply Chain Consulting and Technology solutions. In just over three years, Advatix has helped numerous companies expedite growth and scale profitably using Advatix's in-depth domain knowledge, industry-leading technology platforms, and the 'boots-on-the-ground' operational leadership.

Mike Indresano shared, "I am very excited to join the Advatix team of industry experts. So many companies need help in scaling eCommerce operations effectively. It's great to see how Advatix has taken a hands-on approach to drive results for its customers in multiple verticals, with different supply chains, and a large number of products and SKUs. We have plans to further expand services for Advatix customers and add local presence in Europe."

Advatix currently has offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America and is expanding to Europe in Q1 of 2021. Its global technology hub and logistics command and control centers are based in Gurugram, India.

About Advatix

Advatix, Inc. is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA and it is one of the world's leading providers of eCommerce Supply Chain and Logistics solutions. For more information, visit www.advatix.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Gerry Mercure

[email protected]

+1 (805) 267-1214

SOURCE Advatix Inc.