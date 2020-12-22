Advatix hires Amirtha Raman as VP, yet another Amazon Alumni

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advatix added Amirtha Raman to its leadership team. She joins as the Vice President of eCommerce Technology and leads the charge for bringing Advatix technology products to market.

Amirtha joins Advatix with over 15 years in Technology Product Management. That includes seven years at Amazon in global roles such as Amazon Last Mile, Amazon Lockers and Pickup points, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Amazon Freight. Her roles spanned the US, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Mexico.

"I am thrilled to have Amirtha join our team of experts in fulfilment and logistics. Her deep domain knowledge and experience with technology product management at scale is a strong combination that we need to serve a larger customer base worldwide," said Sam Vahie, SVP of Supply Chain and Analytics at Advatix.

Advatix provides specialized supply chain technology for customers of any size to scale up their eCommerce business rapidly and profitably. The company's proprietary supply chain software, Advatix CloudSuiteTM, is modular and supports Order Management, Fulfillment, Logistics, Inventory Management and Advanced Analytics.

Elliott Darvish is Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Switch (Joinswitch.com), a modern jewelry rental subscription provider. Elliott said, "We selected Advatix's Fulfillment Execution Platform over traditional Warehouse Management Systems because it is designed specifically for eCommerce workflows by industry experts and it also supports returns seamlessly for our rental business. The ROI was obvious. Good to see the Advatix team expand which will helps us stay ahead with the latest technology solutions."

Amirtha said, "Advatix has a unique opportunity in the eCommerce market and I am excited to join the company for three reasons. First, the eCommerce space is growing and there is an unmet need for the products that Advatix offers. Second, there aren't simple, modular solutions that cover fulfillment and logistics as extensively as Advatix platforms do. Third, and perhaps the most important, is the team of logistics experts at Advatix who are veterans from Amazon, FedEx, and JDA. This reflects in the product features and simple workflows that bring immediate value to the customers. Our customer base is in the U.S. and we plan to expand further and launch these products worldwide in 2021."

Amirtha received her MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and a Computer Science degree from Anna University, India. She also has a Journalism degree from Symbiosis University, India.

Advatix Inc., is one of the world's leading providers of eCommerce Supply Chain Consulting and Technology solutions. In just over three years, Advatix has helped numerous companies expedite growth and scale profitably using Advatix's in-depth domain knowledge, industry-leading technology platforms, and the 'boots-on-the-ground' operational leadership.

Advatix currently has offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America and is expanding to Europe in Q1 of 2021. Its global technology hub and logistics command and control centers are based in Gurugram, India.

For more information, visit www.advatix.com or email [email protected].

