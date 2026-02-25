ADvendio Launches Integration with Criteo to Power Scalable Retail Media

New Integration with Criteo Enables Retailers to Automate Sponsored Product Campaign Management with Greater Control, Transparency, and Speed

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADvendio , a leading omnichannel advertising management platform, today announced an integration with Criteo , the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem. This partnership allows retailers and their ad operations teams to seamlessly manage Sponsored Product campaigns with tighter control, automation, and transparency – all within the ADvendio platform.

"Criteo is one of the world's most used and respected retail media platforms, and as retailers increasingly onboard new channels and scale up their retail media suite, ensuring revenue transparency and workflow automation become more important than ever," said Angus Dowie, Global Head of Sales at ADvendio. "By integrating with Criteo, ADvendio enables retailers to maintain a central view of all inventory and revenue, whilst bringing more automation to sponsored product activity. This reduces manual work, and improves budget control and performance visibility. It's an essential cog in delivering a full omnichannel advertising approach."

Through this integration, retailers and media sales teams gain a unified, self-service workflow for retail media operations, including:

Streamlined Campaign Management: Import advertiser, retailer, and product data from Criteo directly into ADvendio for faster, more structured setup aligned with Criteo's data model.

Faster, Automated Approvals: Reduced manual trafficking and order changes with automated workflows and centralized balance management.

Reduced manual trafficking and order changes with automated workflows and centralized balance management. Budget Control (Balances): Track and sync budgets in real time to avoid overspending; funds are automatically deducted as impressions or clicks are delivered.

Real-Time Insights & Custom Reporting: Report on delivery metrics like impressions and clicks or configure custom KPIs such as ROAS for deeper performance visibility.

Report on delivery metrics like impressions and clicks or configure custom KPIs such as ROAS for deeper performance visibility. Built-In Support for OAuth Authentication: Quickly connect Criteo accounts without developer support.

"Criteo is committed to empowering retailers with the technology they need to grow their media businesses," said Sherry Smith, President, Retail Media at Criteo. "Our integration with ADvendio brings new levels of automation and transparency to Sponsored Product campaigns, helping retailers deliver more efficient operations and stronger outcomes for their brand partners."

By adding Criteo to its roster of integrations, including Google Ad Manager, Meta, and The Trade Desk – ADvendio helps retailers unify execution across direct and programmatic channels.

The Criteo integration is live today within the ADvendio platform. Retailers can connect in minutes and begin benefitting from greater automation, transparency, and efficiency in their sponsored product campaigns.

For demos, interviews, or to speak with an ADvendio product expert, visit www.advendio.com/contact .

About ADvendio

ADvendio is the industry-leading Revenue OS powered by Salesforce. Built on decades of deep expertise and proven operational logic, ADvendio provides the profit-focused rules and secure infrastructure that allow the world's most sophisticated retail and media companies to turn intelligence into revenue. As a Salesforce-native solution, ADvendio extends agentic reasoning into real-world execution, ensuring data sovereignty and enterprise precision for omnichannel management. ADvendio is trusted by 12 of the top 30 global retailers, including Albertsons, Ulta and Ahold Delhaize, to streamline their media buying and selling processes for retail media intelligence and efficiency. For more information about ADvendio visit www.advendio.com .

About Criteo

Criteo is the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem for brands, agencies, retailers, and media owners. Its AI-powered advertising platform has unique access to more than $1 trillion in annual commerce sales—powering connections with shoppers, inspiring discovery, and enabling highly personalized experiences. With thousands of clients and partnerships spanning global retail to digital commerce, Criteo delivers the technology, tools, and insights businesses need to drive performance and growth. For more information, please visit criteo.com .

