Advenica Launches a new USB Malware Scanner

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advenica, a Swedish leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Advenica File Scanner Kiosk. Designed to protect businesses from the growing risk of malware, this user-friendly and powerful kiosk offers advanced security for scanning of malware on USB media.

Revolutionising Data Security

With the reliance on external media for file transfers, organisations face increased vulnerability to malware. The File Scanner Kiosk addresses this challenge by providing an automated, reliable, and efficient way to scan USB media for malware before they enter a secure network. The system uses advanced antivirus technologies to detect and alert users to potential threats, ensuring clean file transfers and uninterrupted operations.

A Vital Solution for Modern Business Needs

Advenica's File Scanner Kiosk is ideal for organisations that rely on USBs for importing installation files, software updates, or user data. Whether deployed in production facilities, offices, or other secure environments, the File Scanner Kiosk offers peace of mind by mitigating the risk of malware infections and reducing operational disruptions.

The File Scanner Kiosk is now available for orders and can be integrated into your company's cybersecurity strategy.

"We are thrilled to launch the File Scanner Kiosk to customers worldwide. This solution reflects our commitment to helping businesses protect their networks from malware threats while simplifying the file inspection process for USB media," Rickard Nilsson, COO at Advenica.

For further information, please contact:

Rickard Nilsson, COO Advenica AB, +46-(0)730-563327 [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CEST on April 9, 2026.

About Advenica

Advenica provides cybersecurity solutions within encryption and network segmentation with the highest level of EU-and national approvals. We were founded in 1993 and are based in Malmö, Sweden, where most of our products are designed, developed, and manufactured. Advenica specialises in the sectors of defence, authorities, infrastructure, and industry. With decades of experience working with Sweden's national security, Advenica is known for delivering cybersecurity with exceptional service. Read more at advenica.com.

Advenica AB is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the name ADVE. Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser, redeye.se

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The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/advenica/i/file-scanner-kiosk,c3526724 File Scanner Kiosk https://news.cision.com/advenica/i/advenica-file-scanner-kiosk,c3526726 Advenica File Scanner Kiosk

SOURCE Advenica