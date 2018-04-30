Advent Acquires Document Management Platform

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- adventfs.com, a leading provider of technology solutions for local government, has announced its acquisition of the SentryFile document management platform from Toronto-based Cut Com, LLC.

SentryFile

The SentryFile platform is a robust, full-featured document management technology with hundreds of customers located throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company intends to continue to develop and support the product for its diverse range of SMB customers and dealer partners, as well as to begin to integrate the platform into its lines of local government technologies.

Some of the features of the SentryFile platform include:

Provides simple, easy-to-use web-based interfaces for users and to standard office equipment.

Easily converts paper documents by using any Twain, Scan-To-Email, Scan-To-FTP or Scan-To-Folder compatible scanning devices.

Creates centralized repositories for all file types including common Microsoft Office files, PDFs, audio and video files, and more.

Includes advanced index and search technologies, including auto-capture indexing, OCR, image preview, full-text search, and much more.

Authenticates users against existing network protocols, ensuring appropriate access to departmental functions and users.

Includes advanced workflow capabilities to route documents throughout an organization with the ability to track progress through email status notifications.

"We have been a customer of Sentry File for over a decade so we know the platform well. What attracted us to it 10 years ago as end-users are the same reasons why dealers like selling it today: it's easy to understand, implement and support!" said Josh Hartlage, President of adventfs.com. "We're excited to add document management to our line of products and to continue to develop our network of dealers."

SentryFile is currently available for purchase and support through authorized dealer representatives. Advent will continue to invest in system enhancements, integrations and sales channel partnerships for the foreseeable future.

About adventfs.com

adventfs.com offers solutions for the management of processes and transactions in local government. By equipping staff and constituents with web based tools to complete important tasks, adventfs.com helps add efficiency and value for government and tax-payers alike. Today, adventfs.com serves over 300 agencies in 25 states as a leading provider of technology-based solutions that make government offices more efficient. adventfs was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Elizabethtown, KY.

