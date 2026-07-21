Advent Allen Entertainment Acquires Landmark Las Vegas Strip Site for Top Gun Vegas

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advent Allen Entertainment today announced the acquisition of a premier 2.48-acre development site on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip that will become the future home of Top Gun Vegas. Developed through the collaboration of Advent Allen Entertainment today and Paramount, the project brings together one of the world's most iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster film franchises with a bold vision to create a destination unlike anything ever developed on the Las Vegas Strip.

Top Gun Vegas will transform the legendary Top Gun brand into a next-generation entertainment destination celebrating the enduring values of excellence, teamwork, courage, competition, and the exhilaration of flight that have captivated audiences around the world for nearly four decades. The destination will feature the Hard Deck restaurant and bar featured in Top Gun: Maverick, immersive attractions, experiential dining and retail, and a collection of interactive experiences designed to place guests at the center of one of the world's most beloved cinematic universes.

Located at 4815 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada, the 2.48-acre development site occupies one of the most prominent locations on the Las Vegas Strip. Fronting directly on Las Vegas Boulevard, the property backs onto Harry Reid International Airport, creating a dramatic aviation backdrop that perfectly complements the project's Hangar 2-inspired architecture and design. The site is located just north of the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign and near the new Las Vegas Athletics ballpark currently under construction. Positioned within one of the nation's fastest-growing sports and entertainment districts, the property is also near a proposed site of a future NBA arena, further reinforcing the area's emergence as Las Vegas' newest entertainment corridor.

"This is exactly where Top Gun belongs," said Mark Advent, Co-Founder of Advent Allen Entertainment today and creator of the New York New York Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. "Like Top Gun itself, we believe in striving to be the best of the best, never settling for ordinary, and pursuing excellence in everything we do. Las Vegas embodies that philosophy. This remarkable site, with its direct connection to Harry Reid International Airport and its position on the legendary Las Vegas Strip, gives our Hangar 2-inspired architecture an authenticity and energy that simply can't be recreated anywhere else. It creates a powerful sense of place where the excitement of aviation, the spirit of Top Gun, and the energy of Las Vegas come together in a way that is powerful."

"Securing this site represents an important step in bringing our vision to life," said Bill Allen, Co-Founder of Advent Allen Entertainment. "The combination of an extraordinary location, one of the world's most recognized entertainment brands, and our collaboration with Paramount provides an exceptional foundation for success. Our commitment is to deliver a world-class guest experience with the highest standards of hospitality, execution, and operational excellence, creating a destination that visitors from around the world will make part of every trip to Las Vegas while becoming a lasting part of the community."

"We are proud to see Top Gun Vegas reach this significant milestone," said Josh Silverman, President, Global Products and Experiences, Paramount. "The Top Gun films have captivated audiences around the world for nearly four decades, and the Advent Allen Entertainment team has found a location in Las Vegas that exemplifies the spirit of the franchise. Top Gun Vegas will be an immersive destination that authentically celebrates the excitement, adventure, and enduring spirit of Top Gun while giving fans an entirely new way to experience the brand."

New details surrounding Top Gun Vegas-including first-look renderings, groundbreaking attractions, immersive experiences, key development milestones, and additional elements of the destination-will be unveiled as the project continues to take shape, building anticipation for what promises to become one of the most exciting new entertainment destinations on the Las Vegas Strip.

An action classic beloved by global audiences, the Top Gun franchise stars Tom Cruise as aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a daring flyer who first trains at the Navy's prestigious fighter weapons school, and 30 years later, returns to train a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission, the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen. After the original film cemented itself in pop culture, the follow-up, Top Gun: Maverick, was a box office smash, grossing $1.49 billion worldwide.

About Advent Allen Entertainment

Advent Allen Entertainment is an entertainment development and operating company focused on creating large-scale, location-based destinations built around globally recognized brands and intellectual property. The company develops integrated entertainment platforms combining immersive attractions, food and beverage, retail, live events, hospitality and technology, with projects planned for leading tourism markets in the United States and internationally.

About Paramount Products & Experiences

Paramount Products & Experiences oversees all licensing, merchandising, and location-based experiences for Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), a leading next generation global media and entertainment company. The division brings to life iconic franchises and beloved characters through innovative products and immersive experiences across categories including toys, apparel, publishing, food and beverage, theme parks, hotels, cruises, attractions, and live entertainment. Its global portfolio is powered by content from brands such as Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount+, and fan-favorite franchises like PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Trek, and Yellowstone. To explore our range of consumer products and Paramount-branded merchandise, visit ParamountShop.com.

About Mark Advent

Mark Advent is a visionary designer, developer, and entrepreneur with more than three decades of experience creating iconic entertainment, leisure, gaming, hospitality, and mixed-use destination developments around the world. His portfolio includes the creation and development of the New York New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, the Planet Hollywood Casino Hotel in Tbilisi, Georgia, and the Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip destination entertainment platform. Advent specializes in transforming globally recognized brands and intellectual property into immersive, location-based entertainment destinations. His work seamlessly integrates compelling storytelling, innovative technology, attractions, hospitality, gaming, dining, and live entertainment to create world-class experiences that drive tourism, stimulate economic growth, and leave a lasting cultural and community impact.

About Bill Allen

Bill Allen is a respected restaurant-industry leader, investor, and executive with over three decades of experience building, scaling, and transforming consumer brands. He co-founded Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar and served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of OSI Restaurant Partners, now Bloomin' Brands, where he led the company's $4 billion take-private transaction in 2007. His career also includes senior leadership roles with La Madeleine, Koo Koo Roo, Restaurant Enterprises Group, and Marriott Corporation. With expertise spanning operations, finance, development, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, turnarounds, brand strategy, and capital markets, Allen has served as an investor, advisor, and board member to numerous established and emerging companies, including Habit Burger, Mendocino Farms, Velvet Taco, Tender Greens, Studio Movie Grill, and Punch Bowl Social.

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SOURCE Advent Allen Entertainment