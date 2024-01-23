ADVENT ALLEN INTERNATIONAL WELCOMES JOSEPH KADOW AS SENIOR PARTNER AND CHIEF LEGAL AND BUSINESS AFFAIRS OFFICER

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advent Allen International, a leading developer in entertainment, retail, and hospitality venues, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Joseph Kadow as a Senior Partner and Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer.

Kadow brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to Advent Allen International, making him an invaluable addition to the team and a growing international slate of businesses. As Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer, Kadow will be responsible for all aspects of the Company's legal and transaction matters and an active partner in the Company's tactical planning and execution.

With a reputation for strategic leadership and innovation, Kadow will play a pivotal role in driving the Company's continued success and growth, working hand-in-hand with the founders and key stakeholders.

"I worked with Joe throughout my tenure as Chairman and CEO of Bloomin' Brands when we took Bloomin' private in a multi-billion-dollar transaction," said A. William "Bill" Allen, III, co-founding Partner of Advent Allen International. "Joe was my key advisor and thought partner at Bloomin', and I am truly excited to team up with him again."

"We are delighted to welcome Joe to Advent Allen," said Mark Advent, co-founding Partner of Advent Allen International. "Joe's extensive experience and accomplishments in the hospitality industry make him an ideal fit for our business culture and the growth trajectory that the Company is committed to globally. He will bring invaluable insights and expertise, which will contribute significantly to our ongoing efforts to deliver exceptional entertainment, leisure, and hospitality developments," stated Advent, who is the founder of the highly popular New York New York casino hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, which opened in 1997.

Kadow served as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Bloomin' Brands until his retirement in 2019. He is a past Chair of the National Restaurant Association and serves on the board of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) and the Florida Bar Foundation. He previously served on the board of Habit Restaurants, Inc., before its acquisition by Yum! Brands.

"It's exhilarating to join Advent Allen International at such a dynamic time," said Kadow. "To be provided with the opportunity to reunite with my friend and colleague, Bill Allen, and work alongside the creative vision of Mark Advent is a privilege. It is the perfect next step in my professional career."

About Advent Allen International LLC:

Advent Allen International, LLC is a USA based entertainment and leisure privately held company focused on advancing largescale real estate lead developments internationally. Recently the Company announced its strategic partnership in Iconic Entertainment, which is a partnership with Georgian based real estate development giants Orbi Group and Block Group with a 1400 room hotel and casino integrated resort in Tbilisi, Georgia that is scheduled for completion in 2Q2025. With a focus on creating innovation in hospitality, casino, food and beverage, real estate, and immersive entertainment, the company is a leader in delivering captivating and memorable experiences to audiences worldwide.

