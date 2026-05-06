Advent Diamond and Northrop Grumman Set New Record for Diamond-based Solid-State Limiters

TEMPE, Ariz., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advent Diamond Inc. and Northrop Grumman have set a new performance record for solid state limiters made from engineered diamond. The device successfully handled more than 100 Watts of power while providing reliable protection for projected radio frequency (RF) applications.

Miniaturized diamond RF receiver protector die (shown here on a penny for scale) demonstrates >100W power handling, redefining the power density limits of solid-state radar receiver protection.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of diamond component innovation, delivering the performance edge our defense partners demand. Our collaboration with leading industry partners, like Northrop Grumman, is accelerating the transition of advanced diamond RF technologies into transformative solutions for defense applications and U.S. national security." — Manpuneet K. Benipal, CEO, Advent Diamond, Inc.

The limiter, designed and made by Advent Diamond and tested by Northrop Grumman's Microelectronics Center, uses diamond - a material known for its high-power capability but only recently feasible to manufacture at scale. This strategic partnership marks a significant step in turning decades of diamond material and engineering advances into real-world deployable products. It helps strengthen the U.S microelectronics supply chain and advances technology critical to national security and commercial use.

"Partnering with Advent Diamond has delivered a breakthrough in diamond technology that expands the frontiers of RF protection and validates diamond as a critical material for advancing multi-domain readiness. This achievement highlights Northrop Grumman's ongoing commitment as a technology leader to deliver next-generation solutions that address critical national security challenges and keep our warfighters equipped for the future," said Dr. Patrick Shea, Program Manager, leading some of Northrop Grumman's diamond work.

Advent Diamond is a U.S.-based leader in diamond semiconductor technology, translating recent manufacturing advances in engineered diamond into all-diamond components for RF, power, and quantum applications.

Why Diamond?

Diamond offers exceptional properties that make it ideal for next-generation electronics and RF systems:

Thermal conductivity about four times better than silicon carbide and 12 times better than gallium nitride.

Wide bandgap of about 5.5 electron volts

Operation at temperatures up to 500 degrees Celsius

Until recently, manufacturing challenges prevented widespread use of diamond components. Now, commercial production of 2-inch single crystal diamond wafers is available, and 4-inch wafers are expected by 2026 to 2028. Advent Diamond's processes are designed to scale using standard silicon foundries, allowing for competitive production costs.

Collaboration Drives Innovation

The new record was achieved by using doped, as-grown diamond and designs that maximize diamond's ability to handle high thermal loads. Diamond-based components offer advantages in size, weight, reliability, and ease of integration, making them valuable for future defense systems. Initial investment from National Science Foundation (NSF) and recent Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) funding have been instrumental in scaling diamond technology toward commercialization.

Northrop Grumman brings extensive experience in microelectronics manufacturing and conducted high-power RF testing on the diamond limiters. These tests are vital to ensuring the devices can protect against high-power threats and manage data surges that could affect national security.

SOURCE Advent Diamond, Inc.