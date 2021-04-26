Advent of Technologically Advanced Products to Step up Conduct of Daily Routine for Incapacitated Individuals expands Growth Horizon of Medical Lifting Slings Market, Growth projected at notable 9.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2027, TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical lifting slings market is projected to benefit from a rise in the geriatric population and an increase in the disabled population. In addition to that, favourable reimbursement policies, improved healthcare facilities, and augmented recognition and acceptance of innovative medical lifting slings devices are likely to propel the demand for medical lifting slings in the near future. Rise in the production of high-end medical lifting slings for various bodily functions like toileting, swimming, sitting, standing, and some of the specialised medical lifting slings for paediatrics or amputees. The global medical lifting slings market is estimated to benefit from the invention of ProMove portable medical lifting slings. In addition, they are found in various forms and sizes. The medical lifting slings market is projected to be hampered by the dearth of technological skills and education in developing markets.

The global medical lifting slings market is estimated to hit a market value of around US$ 1,350 Mn by the end of 2027, up from US$ 520.0 million in 2018. The market projected to rise at a high growth rate of ~9.6% CAGR over the analysis timeframe, from 2019 to 2027.

Key Findings of Market Report

Rise in the Geriatric Populace Worldwide to Bolster Demand in the Market

When the world's geriatric population grows, so does the need for medical lifting slings to help them go about their everyday lives. Geriatrics frequently suffer from the trouble of walking or driving properly, and some chronic conditions can even impair their movement, preventing them from doing different tasks. As a result, their reliance on medical lifting slings has improved their quality of life. The growing geriatric population necessitates more effective healthcare solutions, which is likely to present opportunities for businesses in the global medical lifting slings market. The geriatric population, or people over the age of 60 years, is predicted to grow twice by 2050 and triple through 2100, according to the United Nations. In comparison to the population growth rate of younger age groups, the global geriatric population is rapidly increasing. Such rapid pace of growth of the geriatric population is anticipated to foster growth of the global medical lifting slings market in near future.

Use of High-end Technology to Develop Innovative Products to Enhance the Quality of Life

The development of medical lifting slings with cutting-edge technology is a blessing for people with disabilities, as it will increase their quality of life. Several firms invested in this emerging technology are expected to benefit significantly. These medical slings are also useful for geriatrics in nursing homes, where it can help them accomplish a variety of tasks. Portable slings from ProMove are small, compact, and simple to use. They are widely used by people of all weights, ages, and heights. ProMove lightweight slings are available in a variety of sizes and weight carrying capacities, ranging from toddlers to bariatric patients. These slings, which are also identified as emergency evacuation slings, are recommended to help bariatric patients and people with special needs to move within indoor and outdoor spaces. Innovations in these slings are likely to widen the scope of the global medical lifting slings market in the years to come.

Medical Lifting Slings Market: Growth Drivers

The growing geriatric populace globally promotes the demand of medical lift slings, so as to conduct everyday chores. The growth of geriatric population worldwide is projected to further propel the market forward.

Development of technologically advanced medical lifting sling come in the form of blessing for people who are disabled and it can enhance the quality of life substantially. Several firms invested in this emerging technology are predicted to benefit significantly.

Global Medical Lifting Slings Market: Key Competitors

Veterinary Orthopaedic Implants, Inc.

IMEX Veterinary, Inc.

Orthomed (UK) Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

KYON Veterinary Surgical Products

BioMedtrix, LLC.

